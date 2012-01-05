* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.8 percent

* Financial stocks among top decliners

* Capital raising, balance sheets concerns weigh on banks

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 5 European shares were lower early Thursday afternoon, led by bank stocks on concerns about their financial health and as sovereign yields rose across the region after a French debt auction.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,012.78 points, with Italy's FTSE MIB index down 3.2 percent and France's CAC-40 down 1.1 percent.

Banks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with the STOXX Europe 600 banking index <.SX&P> falling 2.3 percent on concerns about their ability to raise capital. Italian lender UniCredit , which launched a 7.5 billion euro ($9.8 billion) rights issue at a chunky discount on Wednesday, fell 12 percent.

"Some work has to be done by banking institutions in order to improve their capital ratios. There was an element of surprise about the size of the discount UniCredit had to offer and this kind of news affects market sentiment," said Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth.

"The market is watching the sovereign debt position very closely and any signs that the yields are rising highlights some of the hurdles the euro zone has to overcome over the course of 2012," he said.

With a heavy schedule of government debt redemptions in the first quarter, market fears about euro states' ability to fund themselves remained high.

France, which has a slowing economy and a presidential election looming in April, is seen by many to be at greater risk from ebbing investor confidence than regional powerhouse Germany. France sold 8 billion euros ($10.3 billion) of 10-30 year bonds at the auction, after receiving total bids for nearly 15 billion.

Jacques Chahine, chairman of J. Chahine Capital said although signs of recovery were evident in the United States, that had not yet affected the world economy which was expected to decelerate markedly in 2012.

"Given the widespread uncertainty and mediocre prospects for economic growth and profits, and in the hope of better news down the road, we are reducing our equities allocation."

(Editing by Dan Lalor)