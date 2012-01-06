* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.4 pct

* Vodafone up on broker boost

* U.S. labour data awaited

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Jan 6 European shares edged up on Friday ahead of a U.S. jobs report that is expected to provide more evidence that the world's biggest economy is strengthening.

At 0919 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,017.25 points, and was set to end the first week of 2012 up 1.6 percent.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT, may have risen by 150,000 in December, according to a survey. Hopes of an even stronger number were driven by data on Thursday showing more than twice the expected number of private sector jobs were added in December, while initial jobless claims dropped 15,000 in the latest week.

"A strong number could give stocks a fillip to push higher. We had a decent number in the private sector yesterday," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist at City Index.

Telecoms heavyweight Vodafone was a standout gainer, up 2 percent, bouncing back after falls on Thursday, boosted by a Goldman Sachs upgrade to "buy" from "neutral", with the bank anticipating U.S. venture Verizon Wireless to lift Vodafone's free cash flow (FCF) above 10 billion pounds.

The STOXX Europe 600 Telecoms Index rose 1.2 percent.

Banks edged higher, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index up 0.1 percent, regaining a little of the ground lost in the previous two sessions, when Italy's UniCredit fell sharply after announcing a huge discount on a rights issue.

But UniCredit itself, however, was down a further 8.2 percent, adding to a 29 percent decline in the previous two sessions.

STRONG U.S. TREND

Strategists said the recent trend of strong U.S. economic data was driving optimism in the markets. As well as the jobs data, the pace of U.S. services growth quickened more than expected in December.

Wall Street outperformed in 2011, with the S&P 500 ending the year flat, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 10.7 percent. But strong U.S. data could still help boost sentiment for equities in Europe, and offset some of the worries caused by the euro zone's debt crisis.

"There is a definite (U.S.) trend. We can actually see that there is something moving. There will be growth, even though it may not be dynamic," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management, who added there was scope for stocks to rally.

"(Investors who remain on the sidelines) ... may miss out on a growing level of confidence, maybe towards the latter part of this year."

Urquhart Stewart said that for now the best opportunities were in larger cap companies, though small caps might do better later in the year.

"People want liquidity and dividends. It's dull companies like construction, infrastructure, healthcare." (Editing by Will Waterman)

