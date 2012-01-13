* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.4 percent

* Banks top movers after Italian debt sales

* Index fails to break through resistance level

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Jan 13 European shares nudged ahead on Friday and stayed on course for a fourth week of gains, with banks the top movers after debt costs at an auction of three-year Italian bonds fell below 5 percent.

Italy raised the maximum amount planned but could not match the same level of interest as Thursday's Spanish debt sale which sold twice the planned amount of bonds.

A major index failed to break through a key resistance level which it neared.

Banks, many of which have large exposure to regional debt, such as Italy's risky bonds, were the top movers. The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was up 2 percent.

"It was not the best auction ever, but we did not see a substantial sell-off and there is a glimmer of hope things are improving in the euro zone," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.

"There is some sort of degree of risk appetite for euro zone peripheral debt and that should help the broader market. If you do want to risk your money in euro zone peripheral debt you are going to get a very good return."

Shares in UniCredit, which has exposure to Italian debt, rose 2.2 percent in volume 162.5 percent of its 90-day daily average and was the most actively traded bank on the STXE 600 Bank index.

The stock is still down 28.5 percent since early January when the bank's pricing of a rights issue at a steep discount intensified market fears about capital raising in the sector.

Traders said there were still underlying concerns about the euro zone, centred on Greece's debt swap deal. Italy faces a challenging funding task in 2012 and tougher five- and 10-year sales scheduled for Jan. 30.

Lower fourth quarter profit at JPMorgan Chase & Co in the United States showed the wide reach of the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on trading and corporate deal-making.

By 1305 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,023.18 points after touching a session high of 1,026.81.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, a key gauge of European investor anxiety, fell 4.1 percent.

RESISTANCE AHEAD

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was trading between a major resistance level at 1,028 points - its October 2011 high from a rally started in September 2011 - and its 23.6 percent Fibonacci Retracement level of the same rally at 987.07.

The index has tested or neared 1,028 several times this month without breaking through.

Worries about Italy's refinancing schedule are keeping long-term investors nervous, although fund managers have detected a shift in sentiment towards the euro zone.

"We still remain underweight, but will look to trade on any short-term shifts in sentiment," Oliver Wallin, Investment Director at Octopus Investments, said.

"We suspect that there's more upside potential to be gained from putting some more money back into European markets (via Exchange Traded Funds) given that any potential rally could be steep." (Editing by David Cowell)