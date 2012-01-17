* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 1.1 pct
* Index above 200-day moving average
* Autos, miners gain after Chinese data
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Jan 17 European share indexes
broke though key technical levels to hit five-month highs in
early trade on Tuesday, with miners among the biggest gainers
after economic growth data from top metals user China topped
forecasts.
At 0939 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.1 percent at 1,036.58 points, and had
hit 1,037.15, its highest since early August.
The index is up more than 21 percent from its 2011 low of
mid-September, and is now above its 200-day moving average, a
bullish signal for equities.
The index breaching this level "has got a few technical
people believing the momentum might continue," said Ian King
head of international equities at Legal & General, which has 356
billion pounds ($546 billion) under management.
"We're also seeing a continuation of the January effect
-people got to a conservative position at the year-end and now
they're changing to positions with more beta."
China's fourth-quarter year-on-year growth of 8.9 percent
was slightly stronger than the 8.7 percent that economists
polled by Reuters had predicted, though it was the weakest
growth rate in 2-1/2 years.
Stocks rose almost across the board, with miners among
the biggest risers. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index
rose 1.9 percent.
Autos were also standout gainers, up 3.2 percent,
and are up 17 percent in 2012, partly on optimism that they can
continue strong exports to areas like China. German heavyweight
Daimler rose 3.9 percent, helped by an upgrade to
"outperform" at Exane BNP Paribas.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
However, Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven
Investment Management, said the euro zone debt crisis had the
potential to cap gains for indexes.
"Don't expect things to go too much further - we're rising
on the lack of news - not on good news. We could fall back on
the first sign of some bad news...we're a long way away from a
political solution in Europe."
But he played down the significance of the latest credit
ratings agency downgrade.
Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating of the European
Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's rescue fund, by
one notch to AA+ on Monday, three days after it cut the ratings
of France and Austria by the same margin.
"It's credit ratings agencies telling us what we already
knew," Urquhart Stewart said.
Later, investors will focus on results from heavyweights
such as Citigroup as the fourth-quarter U.S. reporting
season gathers pace.
($1 = 0.6524 British pounds)
(Editing by Erica Billingham)