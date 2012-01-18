* FTSEurofirst 300 index flat

* Index recaptures ground above tough resistance level

* Technology shares gain on chip-equipment outlook

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 European shares were flat early on Wednesday afternoon, with talk of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) boosting its lending facility offsetting uncertainty around Greek debt talks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1,034.31 points at 1240 GMT, recovering from a drop to below 1,028, a convergence level for its 200-day moving average, medium-term downtrend and previous intermediate highs.

"Nervousness is returning to the markets as the talks between Greece and its bondholders are about to resume," said a trader.

Stocks were helped by reports the IMF estimates its resources need to be boosted by $600 billion -- reports which came a day after the IMF board said Europe should make available enough money to tackle its problems effectively.

"Of course it would be very positive for the markets if indeed the G20 would manage to agree on this," said Markus Huber, head of German sales trading at ETX Capital. "Finding the money and willing contributors won't be easy as past failed attempts in recent months have clearly shown."

The news was offset by continued nervousness ahead of Greece resuming talks with its creditors in a renewed attempt to break a deadlock in negotiations to slash the country's debt and stave off default.

Talks broke down on Friday over the interest rate Greece will offer on new bonds and a plan to enforce investor losses.

Technology shares were in demand with the STOXX Europe 600 Technology up 1.1 percent. Shares in Dutch chip-equipment maker ASML were up 1.3 percent as it predicted a rise in orders for its machines in the current quarter, which is seen as positive indicator for expectations of big chipmakers and the wider technology sector.

Shares in Franco-Italian chip-maker STMicro added 3.3 percent and Finnish handset maker Nokia was up 3.5 percent.

Tullow Oil led stock fallers across the region, down 4.7 percent, as the oil explorer's latest trading update flagged a production decline, with net asset values likely to fall as a result.

Shares in German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp were down 2.6 percent even after it denied market speculation it would issue a profit warning and reiterated guidance for the first quarter.

"ThyssenKrupp will remain vulnerable to such market talk as they seem to continue to struggle with staying on budget and getting things fully up and running at their Steel Americas unit in Brazil," said Huber.

Trading volumes in the shares reached 144 percent of the 90-day average, while the German blue chip index traded at 50 percent of the 90-day average. (Editing by David Holmes)