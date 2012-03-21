FRANKFURT, March 21 European shares erased early gains on Wednesday and turned briefly negative as investors await U.S. housing data, which should provide evidence of further economic recovery but could also pose a threat to monetary easing policy.

By 0944 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,093.73 points, after dropping to 1,092.83.

On Tuesday the index lost 1.1 percent, marking its biggest pull-back in two weeks as concerns about China's slowing economic growth dented investors' appetite for risky assets. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)