European shares briefly turned positive again before trading flat on Tuesday, tracking U.S. markets in choppy trade ahead of U.S. consumer confidence data, with a weak reading likely to further fuel expectations of fresh monetary stimulus.

By 1307 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.33 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,089.33, having dipped to 1,086.84.

U.S. stock index futures were mixed ahead of March consumer confidence data, due at 1400 GMT, which was seen edging down to 70.3 from 70.8 in the previous month.

"Obviously (the data) will have an impact because the Federal Reserve will be looking at consumer confidence as one of the main factors for another round of quantitative easing," Manoj Ladwa, trader at ETX Capital, said.