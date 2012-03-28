LONDON, March 28 European shares erased earlier losses on Wednesday in choppy trade, with traders citing window-dressing and rebalancing towards the end of the month and the quarter.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat at 1,083.63 by 0806 GMT, with the index up about 8 percent in the year to date, on track to record its best first-quarter performance since 1998.

"We're coming up to the month end, we're coming up to the quarter end, we've seen a bit of volatility ... I think the market's a bit directionless waiting for some new factors to drive it," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

(Reporting By Tricia Wright)