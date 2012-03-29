* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.2 pct

* Indexes move below 50-day moving averages: bearish signal

* Total extends week's losses on fears over natural gas leak

* French banks up as latest polls show Sarkozy catching up

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, March 29 European stocks dipped on Thursday and hit three-week lows as a raft of lower-than-expected U.S. macro data fuelled fears of a slowdown in global growth, while investors awaited Italy's bond auction results, keen to gauge the strength of demand.

Losses were limited, however, as rallying mining shares offset losses in the energy sector, with Total down 1.4 percent, extending the week's slide to 8.5 percent on worries over a natural gas leak from the company's Elgin North Sea platform.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,070.45 points at 0831 GMT, after falling as low as 1,068.21, a level not seen for three weeks.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.2 percent at 2,490.58 points.

Both indexes have pierced through their 50-day moving averages, a strong support level, sending a bearish technical signal.

"The first-quarter rebound has been technical as the systemic risks waned, but now it's hard to justify the rally if you look at fundamentals. There is scope for disappointment as people have become very optimistic," said Christian Parisot, head of global research at Aurel BGC.

U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday, as sentiment was hit by data showing new orders for U.S. durable goods came below analysts' forecasts, while a gauge of future business investment also fell short of expectations, raising doubts about the outlook for the world's biggest economy.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 down down 0.2 percent.

French banks rallied, outperforming the sector, as traders cited polls showing France's conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy ahead of his Socialist challenger in the first round of a presidential election next month, and narrowing his strong lead for the run-off in May.

"The momentum is clearly on Sarkozy's side, and expectations could soon change side. Victory for Sarkozy would be a major catalyst for French stocks, banks in particular, as observers currently expect a victory for Hollande," a Paris-based trader said.

Societe Generale was up 1.1 percent and Credit Agricole up 1.5 percent.

Italy is selling new tranches of its 5- and 10-year benchmarks on Thursday, a day after a bill auction drew good demand, but investors are on the lookout for signs that the boost to demand provided by the European Central Bank's liquidity operations is on the wane. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)