By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, April 3 European shares steadied on Tuesday after their biggest daily gain in three weeks in the previous session, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index holding above its 50-day moving average - signaling the bullish trend was intact.

Buyers came for UCB, up 4.3 percent in volumes that were 83.8 percent of its 90-day daily average, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved neupro for the treatment for Parkinson's Disease and Restless Legs Syndrome.

By 0834, GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was flat at 1,084.37 points, having jumped 1.5 percent after U.S. manufacturing data on Monday that painted a brighter picture of its economy than some recent numbers.

Doubts over the pace of global economic growth and a conviction that the euro zone's debt crisis is far from solved have given pause to a robust rally for stock markets at the start of this year.

But the index had broken through its 50-day moving average at 1,074 in the previous session and traders said as the earlier dips had not broken this level, the uptrend was still intact.

"The bias is to the upside, while it is holding above its 50-day moving average and the index could move back up to 1,098 which is its last high reached on March 27," said Lynnden Branigan, technical strategist at Barclays Capital.

"The 50-day moving average has been pretty pivotal for the index over the past few months and its break back above it yesterday is positive."

Investor confidence could also be seen in the put/call ratio of the Euro STOXX 50 options, a ratio of the trading volume of put options versus call options used to gauge investor sentiment.

The ratio has dropped to 1.15, sharply retreating from 2.09 hit last week, and falling below a 3-month average of 1.40. A drop in traded put options is a sign that investors are becoming more confident about the equity markets. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; editing by Patrick Graham)