European shares turned negative on Thursday, with euro zone banks and peripheral indexes among the worst hit as concerns around Spain's ability to meet its budget targets grow.

By 0841 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,047.35 points.

Spain's IBEX is the weakest index in early deals, down 1 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)