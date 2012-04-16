* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct
* U.S. retail sales data cheers after steep stocks drop
* Spain underperforms as bond yields break above 6 pct
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, April 16 European shares regained poise
on Monday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data gave
investors the excuse to jump back into the oversold asset class,
partly eclipsing concern about Spain's mounting debt costs.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.5
percent higher at 1,032.43 points. The Euro STOXX 50 index of
euro zone bluechips rose 0.4 percent, rebounding
after its worst week in four months when EPFR data showed
investors continued to move money out of European equity funds.
The sell-off has seen the Euro STOXX 50 drop nearly 12
percent in the past month to dip into the red territory for the
year-to-date. That has pushed it into oversold territory below
the 30 mark on the 7-day relative strength index (RSI), to
levels last seen just before a sharp rebound in November 2011.
"On a very short-term basis markets are beginning to get a
bit oversold. Any 10-12 percent drop on a four week view is a
bit extreme, assuming no events unfolding," said Stewart
Richardson, partner and chief investment officer at RMG.
"At the moment, although we are bearish on Europe, we did
... tone that down just a little bit. But we would be happy to
add that short exposure back on again if the markets do bounce
for a few days, or a week or two."
A key catalyst for Monday's rebound came from U.S. retail
sales, which rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in March, more than
double the pace forecast by analysts. The data boosted
confidence in the health of the world's biggest economy, which
is seen as a key source of income for European companies at a
time when the euro zone languishes in a recession.
"The retail sales data was quite favourable. The U.S.
economy clearly is currently outperforming the euro zone on
aggregate so it makes sense to seek some exposure," James
Buckley, European fund manager at Baring Asset Management, said,
recommending holdings in export-focused companies.
"If you look through the short-term noise, the valuations
(on European equities) are attractive."
Brighter global growth prospects were a key factor cited by
HSBC on Monday as it forecast that the FTSEurofirst w ill add
nearly 100 points to end 2012 at 1,130 and earnings across the
region will grow by around 6 percent this year.
"To forecast positive growth when the euro zone economy is
in recession may appear optimistic but we find that European
earnings are influenced more by global than European economic
growth," HSBC's strategists said in a note.
"Value sectors should perform strongly because they are
likely to benefit from the sheer fact that the wheels have not
fallen off the recovery. This points particularly to financials
and energy," they added, highlighting companies such as Total.
Shares in the French major added 1.5 percent,
while the STOXX 600 oil and gas sector rose 0.8 percent.
The biggest gainer on the FTSEurofirst was International
Power, up 3.2 percent in nearly 20 times average daily
volume after GDF Suez took control of the British firm
through a sweetened offer.
PAIN IN SPAIN
On a national level, Spain's IBEX was one of the few losers,
down 0.6 to 7,209.10 points. Technical analysts at SEB
said that following a slump to 3-year lows on Friday, the index
could soon extend losses beyond the March 2009 low of 6,702.60.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields broke above the 6
percent mark on Monday for the first time since the beginning of
December as investors worry that a recession may hinder the
government's ability to meet deficit targets and require some
kind of international bailout.
JP Morgan recommended holding on to long bets on the German
DAX - which closed up 0.6 percent - versus Spain.
Underlining investor concern, safehaven German bund futures
hit a new record high on Monday. But according to Societe
Generale, whose proprietary sentiment indicator has turned
higher, concerns about Spain could be overdone.
"We think it is time to think contrarian and turn bull again
on equities, as investors have cashed out their gains from the
last equity rally," its strategists said in a note.
(Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)