By David Brett

LONDON, April 19 Europe's top shares were off session highs by midday on Thursday after Spain saw longer term borrowing costs rise at its debt auction, with industrials rallying after Swedish firm SKF's upbeat forecasts boosted sector sentiment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 7.06 points, or 0.7 percent at 1,053.24 by 1039 GMT.

The index was off the session high of 1,055.02 after Spain sold 10-year bonds at a yield of 5.743 percent, up from 5.403 percent in February, as investors fretted that it might miss budget deficit targets and worried about the banking sector's ability to sustain itself once central bank stimulus is withdrawn.

Those concerns were reflected in Spanish bank CaixaBank results.

CaixaBank fell 1.5 percent after it reported net profits dropped 84 percent in the first quarter after it took hefty provisions against potentially soured property assets to comply with government regulation on capital levels.

That followed U.S. bank Goldman Sachs posting a 23 percent fall in quarterly earnings earlier this week, while peers Santander and Bankinter are due to report next week.

"In the short term the banks are not a tradeable sector in my opinion, with so many quality stocks in quality sectors reporting great figures why do you need to go looking for trouble in the banking sector," said Ed Woolfit, head of Trading at Galvan.

Industrials showed their quality and were a major positive influence on the index after SKF, the world's biggest bearings maker, struck an upbeat note for the sector.

SKF was the top riser on the FTSEurofirst, up 5 percent after forecasting rising demand from the United States and Asia and a more stable Europe, having posted in-line quarterly earnings.

The broader index gained, having fallen 0.7 percent on Wednesday, paring Tuesday's sharp gains as erratic market moves gave investors the chance to buy back in at cheaper levels.

"I think we have a combination of shorter-term traders trading the peaks and the troughs ... There is an underlying bullish tone in the market," though cautiously so, he said.

Wall Street futures indicating a strong start for U.S. equities later in the session helped boost gains, as investors watch for benefit claims figures and existing home sales data later in the session for hints about the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.

RESULTS LIFT

AkzoNobel rose 1 percent after the world's largest paints maker, owner of the Dulux brand, posted first-quarter results that beat analyst expectations.

Beiersdorf rose 3.3 percent as Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the consumer goods firm to "outperform", saying it believes the company is on the cusp of a period of material margin expansion with the management team in place.

ASML climbed 4.3 percent, the fourth biggest gainer on the FTSEurofirst 300 and extending the previous session's sharp rise, as brokers raised their target prices and estimates following the chip equipment maker's third-quarter update on Wednesday.

ASML's shares are at their highest level in 12 years and trade on a smartestimate 12-month forward price to earnings of 13.1 times, with a predicted earnings surprise - the difference between the overall mean of all analysts' forecasts and Reuters Starmine's selection of top sector analysts - over the next year of 2.3 percent.

Media was the only sector trading in negative territory, with sentiment dampened after French advertising agency Publicis, down 3.5 percent, warned business would slow in the second quarter before picking up later in the year.

The biggest faller by far was Britain's Cable & Wireless Worldwide, which tumbled 19 percent after Tata Communications TATA.NS pulled its bid for the company.

Upside for European shares looks limited, with tough resistance seen at around 1,071 for the FTSEurofirst 300, where its 23.6 percent retracement and the 50-day moving average coincide.

The blue chip Stoxx 50 index continued to labour below its 200-day moving average around 2,361.

UBS said a rush back into defensive shares last week showed investors are turning more pessimistic due to renewed sovereign debt concerns, and a market "capitulation" might be getting closer.

