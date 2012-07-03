* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 percent
* Barclays up as Diamond overhang removed
* Miner rally as stimulus hopes boost risk appetite
By David Brett
LONDON, July 3 European shares were higher at
midday on Tuesday as investors bet on more policy action from
politicians to boost flagging global growth as the relief-rally
at the start of the second-half continued.
By 1047 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 3.84
points, or 0.4 percent at 1,039.16 points, adding to a 4.2
percent jump since Friday, when EU leaders revealed an
agreement, which, among other measures, allowed the euro zone
bailout fund to inject cash into struggling banks.
The crisis-fighting deal spurred hopes that European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi may do more than just cut rates on
Thursday.
"The very fact that there was some kind of agreement at the
summit might give Draghi some leeway to do something extra and I
think that is what the markets are pricing in," David Morrison,
strategist at GFT Global, said.
Morrison said measures could include a cut in the minimum
deposit rate for banks, but he added there are imminent hurdles
for the market to overcome if it is to push significantly higher
including the upcoming quarterly earnings season and the next
meeting of the Federal Reserve at the end of the July.
Weak economic data out of the U.S. on Monday suggested the
momentum of the world's largest economy was beginning to lose
steam, but also lifted hopes of further monetary stimulus at the
July/August meeting from the world's biggest economy.
Gains in equities on Tuesday were more sanguine given the
sharp rally seen since Friday and with Wall Street set to open
flat as investors awaited further factory data due out of the
United States at 1400 GMT.
But investors remained happy to pick up stocks which had
under performed in the previous quarter, keen not get caught on
the wrong side of a potential rally should policy makers decide
to step in a flood the market with cheap cash and artificially
boost asset prices.
Cheuvreux recommended that investors increase their exposure
to euro zone equities and buy into any market dip after a EU
agreement last week, which it said had eased the risk of a
deepening of the region's crisis this summer.
Bank stocks, which fell more than 11 percent in the
second-quarter on euro zone debt worries, advanced, with
UK-listed Barclays, reversing an opening drop of more
than 3 percent to rally x percent as the interest rate-rigging
scandal claimed the scalp of chief executive Bob Diamond.
Analysts at Liberum said one of the key overhangs for the
stock had been eliminated and Barclays now looked very cheap
versus peers Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking
Group.
Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides said he had been
buying Barclays shares over the last week following the stock's
sharp decline on the back of the scandal and he would look to
sell Barclays shares around the 190 pence level and would buy up
further stock if it fell below the 160-165 pence level.
Beaten down basic resource stocks were higher too as
theme of bargain hunting at the start of the second-half
permeated the market with Vedanta Resources leading the
miners up 4.7 percent.
But with some indexes nearing 7 percent gains in just 3
trading days, which in turn came on the back of a weak
second-quarter performance when it fell 8.6 percent, technical
pressure was already beginning to build.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
which has jumped 6.2 percent in the two last sessions, will face
strong resistance at 2,319 points, which represents its 200-day
moving average, and at 2,330.79 points, representing the 50
percent retracement of its March-June slump.
(Written by David Brett; editing by Ron Askew)