By Tricia Wright

LONDON, July 5 European shares rose on Thursday, extending a recent strong rally as investors awaited policy action from the European Central Bank to help shore up the euro's struggling economy.

The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday, though the market reaction is likely to be muted.

"The majority of economists are expecting an ECB rate cut today, but the market has rallied almost 10 percent over the past ten days so one would expect a lot of the good news to be priced in by now," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.

Friday's U.S. June jobs report could spur further gains, however, with a weak number possibly pushing the Federal Reserve in the direction of more asset buying.

Before then, the Bank of England, meeting ahead of the ECB, is expected to revive its quantitative easing programme with 50 billion pounds of fresh cash.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.31 percent at 1,048.84 by 0909 GMT, having closed down 0.1 percent on Wednesday, ending a sharp three-day rally in very light trading volumes as U.S. markets were closed for a holiday.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 was trading 0.25 percent higher at 2,317.73.

Volkswagen was the standout gainer on Thursday, ahead 6.2 percent on a plan to take full control of sportscar maker Porsche AG, up 2.6 percent, in less than one month.

Trading volumes in the pair were robust, with those for Volkswagen already around 80 percent of the 90-day daily average by 0832 GMT, while Porsche stood at around 100 percent.

Despite a recent surge higher, the benchmark euro zone index - which was technically 'overbought' on Wednesday - has failed to break above two key resistance levels: its 200-day moving average as well as the 50 percent retracement of the index's 22 percent slump from mid-March to early June.

Some traders and fund managers have been waiting for the index to break above these two resistance levels before piling back in.

While the anticipated 25 basis point cut from the ECB and 50 billion pounds of further stimulus from the BoE look largely priced in, Friday's U.S. jobs report could spur buying.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, U.S. employers are expected to have added 90,000 new workers to their payrolls last month.

"Weak economic figures very often lead to more monetary stimulus which the market likes, so following this perverse logic a bad figure would not necessarily be bad for the market," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.

Three sets of data will provide signals for Friday's jobs report, with June Challenger layoffs due at 1130 GMT, ADP National Employment for June scheduled for 1215 GMT, and the latest weekly initial jobless claim numbers at 1230 GMT.

