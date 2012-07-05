* FTSEurofirst 300 index finishes 0.1 pct lower
* Stronger U.S. data erodes hopes for more stimulus
* Charts bearish, key index fails to break resistance
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 5 European shares slipped from
two-month highs to end lower on Thursday as a slew of largely
expected measures by central banks to boost growth prompted
investors to book profits, while stronger economic data dimmed
chances of more U.S. stimulus.
Charts suggested that a key European stock index was likely
to fall further before recovering after failing to clear a
strong resistance level despite recent upward momentum.
Comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
about the weak economic outlook and a lack of any indication
that the ECB might hand out more easy money also weighed, with
bond yields in Spain and Italy rising and their share indexes
down 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
Italian shares were also pressured by comments from
UniCredit's Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni that the
economic crisis was driving up bad loans at Italy's biggest
lender, traders said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.1 percent lower
at 1,044.47 points. The index had earlier hit 1,054.02, its
highest since early May, after China's central bank surprised
with a rate cut. But an ECB rate cut and the Bank of England
launching further monetary stimulus were both as expected.
"Central banks did what they were expected to do. I would
label the announcements as positive, but the market has also
witnessed some logical profit taking after a very strong run in
the past days," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
"ADP (jobs) figures came in better than expected and people
are now reasoning that tomorrow's U.S. job figures will also
surprise. And that could signal further delays in another round
of quantitative easing, which is not positive for the markets."
The ADP National Employment Report said U.S. private
employers added 176,000 jobs last month, more than the 105,000
economists had forecast, while the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell.
The figures prompted Goldman Sachs to revise up its forecast
for June non-farm payroll employment growth to 125,000 from
75,000. A Thomson Reuters survey published earlier this week had
predicted an addition of 90,000 workers.
Euro zone banks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with the
sector index down 3.3 percent. Other sectors linked to
growth, which performed strongly in recent days in anticipation
of the central bank moves, also fell. The construction
and chemicals sectors both dropped more than 1 percent.
"The action of the central banks is welcome, but they are
really fairly marginal measures relative to the scope of the
problem," Dan Morris, market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset
Management, said.
"We think some European equities are good value, but don't
expect significant gains over the next few months. We need more
clarity about how both Spain and Italy are going to finance
themselves as auction rates for their debt remain elevated."
BEARISH TECHNICALS
The euro zone blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell
1.2 percent to 2,284.92 points and charts showed further bearish
trends in the near term.
"There are more risks to the downside, as the index formed a
bearish inside session yesterday while approaching a strong
resistance area at 2,320 and failed to break above. This is
where the 100-day and 200-day moving averages both lie," Dmytro
Bondar, technical analyst at RBS, said.
"I believe in a pull back to 2,220 first and possibly to
2,180, where a support area from the June 28-29 gap lies."
However, some analysts said recent actions by policymakers
to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and central banks' moves to
stimulate economic activities had created conditions for adding
some riskier assets to portfolios.
"Some more risk taking is warranted and that means you not
only focus on the defensives, but also look at cyclicals. If you
believe that eventually the economy is going to recover, then
cyclicals, which have been hard hit in the past months, may
offer some good upside," Gijsels said.
Among gainers, the STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index
was up 0.9 percent to become the top riser after China's
move to cut interest rates for the second time in two months to
bolster the world's second-largest economy raised hopes for an
increase in metals demand.
British engineering group GKN surged 13 percent, the
biggest daily gain in more than three years, after agreeing to
purchase Volvo AB's aerospace division for 633
million pounds ($986 million), expanding its presence in the
fast-growing civil aircraft sector.
(Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)