* FTSEurofirst up 0.1 percent
* Banks climb as EU agrees Spain Bank deal
* Basic resources down after Alcoa, China updates
* Sodexo slips on downbeat Q3 update
By David Brett
LONDON, July 10 European shares edged lower on
Tuesday as worries over global growth and company earnings
outweighed a boost from euro zone ministers approval of a
bailout for beleaguered Spanish banks.
The FTSEurofirst fell 0.83 points, or 0.1 percent,
to 1,029.26, adding to an almost 1.5 percent fall over the last
four trading days due to weak data from China and the United
States and concerns over the upcoming earnings season.
Worse than expected jobs numbers in the U.S. on Friday and
more weak trade data from China overnight on Monday has given
fresh cause for pessimism to a market worried about the outlook
for global growth.
Euro zone finance ministers decision to grant Spain an extra
year to reach its deficit reduction targets and set the
parameters of an aid package for Madrid's ailing banks was
broadly as expected and gave no sign of progress on activating
the bloc's rescue funds to buy sovereign bonds.
"It will remain difficult for equities. Risk aversion will
not disappear fast as it is fed by fears over the Euro and
problems within will only be solved over a long period of time,"
Geert Ruysschaert, analyst at Fortis Bank in Brussels, said.
"While you have that uncertainty it is very difficult to
sustain a flourishing equity market."
After a bullish start to the second half of 2012 when the
FTSEurofirst gained more than 5 percent over three trading days,
the rally has petered out around 1,050.
That level is technically significant as the 61.8
retracement of a fall which began in March - when euro sovereign
debt worries resurfaced - and bottomed out at the beginning of
June, as expectations of central bank intervention grew.
That intervention came in the form of rate cuts in Europe
and China and more stimulus in the UK on Thursday, but data
since has reinforced broader worries over the health of the
global economy.
The upcoming quarterly earnings season is expected to show
European company profits shrinking by 9 percent compared with a
4.5 percent expansion in the United States, according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine data.
Aluminium producer Alcoa started the earnings season in the
U.S. by posting a second-quarter loss overnight, but results,
excluding one-off items, beat Wall Street estimates.
MINER RALLY
The update from Alcoa and data from China knocked sentiment
among basic resource stocks, which had gained nearly 8
percent since the end of June.
"We have had a good rally in the miners, which outstripped
wider market gains and the earnings overnight, although not
cataclysmic, and China worries have dampened enthusiasm for the
beaten down sector for the time being," a London-based trader
said.
Highlighting just how tough it is for companies in the
current macro economic environment in Europe, French
catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo shed 4.1 percent
after it said growth slowed in the third quarter as corporate
clients reduced spending across Europe, although it kept its
full-year targets.
UK peer Compass Group slipped 2.9 percent.
Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer echoed
Sodexo's sentiment as it posted its worst underlying quarterly
sales performance for three and a half years.
Marks & Spencer shares, however, rose 1 percent, having been
shorted in advance, according to data from Markit.
Elsewhere on the upside, ASML Holding jumped 9.3
percent after Intel Corp said it would spend more than
$4 billion to buy up to 15 percent of ASML and bankroll the
Dutch company's research into costly next-generation chipmaking
technology, a major vote of confidence in the European firm.
UK chipmaker and Intel rival ARM Holdings fell 1.8
percent.
Banks gained marginally early on along with the IBEX
, although pared gains subsequently.
"After a lot of rumours surrounding the implementation of
the Spanish bank assistance plan were not justified, they're
still on track ... this might create a little bit better
atmosphere (among investors) than over the previous few days,"
Fortis's Ruysschaert said.
(Written by David Brett)