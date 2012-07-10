* FTSEurofirst up 1.2 percent
* Banks rally on ESM rumours
* Sodexo falls after Q3 update
* ASML rallies as Intel takes stake
By David Brett
LONDON, July 10 Riskier banking assets rose as
European shares were squeezed higher on Tuesday on speculation
that Germany's constitutional court would give its blessing to
Europe's new bailout fund, which could pave the way for the fund
to be used more flexibly.
In extremely choppy and light trade the FTSEurofirst
was up 12.14 points, or 1.2 percent at 1,042.23, by
1043 GMT although volumes were just 27 percent of their 90-day
average, reflecting the broader uncertainty preventing investors
from pumping fresh cash into such a tumultuous market.
After a bullish start to the second half of 2012 when the
FTSEurofirst gained more than 5 percent over three trading days
fueled by expectations of central bank intervention to help
boost flagging global growth, the rally has petered out around
1,050.
That level is technically significant as the 61.8
retracement of a fall which began in March - when euro sovereign
debt worries resurfaced - and bottomed out at the beginning of
June, as expectations of central bank intervention grew.
The index is range bound in the short-term seeing solid
support around 1,030.
Grabbing investors' attention on Tuesday was a meeting of
Germany's top court to address whether Europe's new bailout
fund, the ESM, and budget rules are compatible with national
law. The German parliament approved the ESM in June, but the
court hearing is expected to take some time, keeping Europe on
tenterhooks.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the court
that a big delay to the ESM could cause uncertainty on markets
and a loss of confidence in the EU's ability to make decisions.
"It would be incrementally positive if the German court
approved it and if they didn't, then it would not be great for
the markets," said an analyst at a large London-based brokerage.
Banks, which would be the major beneficiary if the
fund were to be approved, rallied along with other risk assets
as investors bought in on the beaten down lenders.
The sector trades on a price to book value of just 0.6
times, according to Thomson Reuters data, but the London-based
analyst is cautious on the banking sector in the longer term
citing clarity issues in the face of regulation uncertainty,
lending constraints and balance sheet strength, which is
weighing on their outlook.
A euro zone finance ministers' decision to grant Spain an
extra year to reach its deficit reduction targets and set the
parameters of an aid package for Madrid's ailing banks was
broadly as expected, and also helped set a more bullish tone.
EARNINGS
As uncertainty lingers over most sectors, the upcoming
quarterly earnings season is expected to show the impact
volatile trading conditions in Europe is having on corporates
with European company profits forecasts to shrink by 9 percent
compared with a 4.5 percent expansion in the United States,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
Aluminium producer Alcoa started the earnings season in the
U.S. by posting a second-quarter loss overnight, but results,
excluding one-off items, beat Wall Street estimates.
Highlighting just how tough it is for companies in the
current macro economic environment in Europe, French
catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo shed 5.5 percent
after it said growth slowed in the third quarter as corporate
clients reduced spending across Europe, although it kept its
full-year targets.
UK peer Compass Group slipped 2.5 percent.
Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer echoed
Sodexo's sentiment as it posted its worst underlying quarterly
sales performance for three and a half years.
Marks & Spencer shares, however, rose 2.2 percent, having
been shorted in advance, according to data from Markit.
Elsewhere on the upside, ASML Holding jumped 8.8
percent after Intel Corp said it would spend more than
$4 billion to buy up to 15 percent of ASML and bankroll the
Dutch company's research into costly next-generation chipmaking
technology, a major vote of confidence in the European
firm.
UK chipmaker and Intel rival ARM Holdings ARM.L fell 1.8
percent.
(Written by David Brett; editing by Ron Askew)