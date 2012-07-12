* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 percent
* Miners weaken after Fed, China GDP eyed
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, July 12 European shares fell on
Thursday, taking their cue from poor overnight showings by Wall
Street and Asia after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June
meeting dampened hopes for more risk-asset-boosting stimulus in
the near term.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was off 0.4 percent at
1,034.82 by 0825 GMT, having closed flat on Wednesday.
The Fed minutes showed the world's biggest economy would
have to worsen before the central bank eased monetary policy
further. A few officials thought more stimulus was justified,
but the majority were unconvinced.
"It doesn't change my overall view that QE3 is going to
happen later this year or the beginning of next year. But in the
short term this was a disappointment," Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
"There is not much to expect from economic data, there is
not much to expect from earnings, so the only thing markets hope
for is more quantitative easing, more stimulus from Europe -
more stimulus from everywhere."
In a broad-based fall, basic resources came under
pressure, down 1.2 percent, as the copper price dipped
on the back of the Fed minutes, and ahead of China GDP data, set
for release on Friday.
Sentiment was also hurt by anxiety about U.S. earnings,
centring around the technology and industrial sectors, with a
warning on third-quarter revenue from network gear maker Adtran
Inc the latest worrying signal from the U.S. corporate
sector overnight.
This came on the heels of weak forecasts from chipmakers
Applied Materials Inc and Advanced Micro Devices
, and a sales warning from engine maker Cummins Inc
.
European technology stocks came under pressure on
Thursday, shedding 1.7 percent, making them the hardest hit
sector.
"Profit warnings continue to come through in most sectors
and most countries. The market believes that the central banks
and European governments will be able to get their act together.
I would say that is a pretty optimistic stance," said Lex van
Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500
million of assets.
Henk Potts, market strategist at Barclays, however,
underlined that while quarterly earnings are very volatile,
full-year earnings estimates remain positive in the euro zone
and at close to 8 percent in the United States.
"It's worth remembering that earnings revisions are already
more than priced into valuations - I don't necessarily see it as
being disastrous by any means," he said.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)