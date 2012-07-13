* FTSEurofirst up 0.7 percent
* Miners rally as China douses GDP fears
* Banks wane after Moody's cuts Italy rating
* JPMorgan earnings eyed
By David Brett
LONDON, July 13 European shares took back the
previous day's losses on Friday as China growth data proved
better than had been feared although the overall mood among
investors remained cautious as the second quarter earnings
season crept into focus.
Worries the China figures, released overnight, would be
worse than forecasts have been central to a shaky tone to stock
markets this week and miners benefit more than most from any
more hopeful signs from the world's biggest metals consumer.
The 7.6 percent growth was bang in line with analysts'
forecasts, although traders said recent falls in the mining
sector had reflected fears of a reading below 7 percent.
"It looks like most had positioned themselves for worse, so
... it is a positive," one London-based trader said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 6.62 points or 0.7
percent to 1035.44 by 1035 GMT, having shed 1 percent on
Thursday. Gold miner Petropavlovsk and Kazahk miner ENRC
were among the top gainers with 4.3 and 2.3 percent
gains respectively.
China's growth, although something Europe and the U.S. can
only dream of at the moment, was still the slowest since the
January-March quarter of 2009 and the sixth consecutive quarter
of slower growth, fuelling hopes of more moves to stimulate the
world's second largest economy.
"This supports our view that economic activity will
bottom-out over the summer months followed by a moderate
recovery thereafter when the bulk of the step-up in macro
accommodation is felt," Nikolaus Keis, an economist at UniCredit
Research, said.
"But, in order to safeguard a soft landing and further
reduce downside risk, the Chinese authorities will have to
intensify their policy accommodation," he said.
EARNINGS
The FTSEurofirst remains stuck in its current range, between
the 50 and 61.8 percent retracement (1,030 and 1,050,
respectively) of a fall between March and June, as Europe's debt
crisis weighs on shares and investors await a further catalyst,
which could be corporate earnings.
"We're waiting for the results season ... and that
momentarily should focus attention back on the corporate sector
and partially away from the political and macro picture," James
Buckley, fund manager at Baring Asset Management, said.
Banks bucked the broader gains and the index overall
trimmed its gains after U.S. bank JPMorgan published
results confirming substantial losses in derivatives trading.
Of the 3 percent of the companies to have reported earnings
in Europe so far this quarter 88 percent have either beaten or
met expectations with a reported surprise of 23.4 percent. But
expectations for the entire period are for earnings to contract
by around 9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
"There's a feeling that companies may struggle to meet or
beat expectations," Buckley said. "But the market has been
pretty morbid recently and certainly a results season that is no
worse than feared may help keep markets around current levels."
He added that he was not taking huge sector bets in his
portfolio and with low volumes and uncertainty he expected
markets to muddle through the summer.
British credit information company Experian was
among the fallers, down 2.9 percent after traders were
disappointed by its first-quarter statement.
Italian banks such as Unicredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo were down around 1 percent after Moody's
surprised markets by cutting Italy's bond rating by two notches
to Baa2 and warning it could cut it further.
There was some relief, however, that the cut did not hamper
the latest Italian debt auction, which sold the planned amount
of bonds at lower yields than a month ago.
Against the murky macro backdrop, Citi's equity analysts
reduced slightly their risk exposure in its sector strategy
given the recent market rally, which has seen the FTSEurofirst
gain 8.9 percent since early June.
It has reduced autos to "neutral" from "overweight" and
Retail to "underweight" from "neutral", and upgraded telecoms to
"neutral" from "underweight" as "valuation and seasonal effects
point towards a more positive outcome".
(Written by David Brett)