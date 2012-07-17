* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.2 pct lower

* Hopes of more Fed stimulus in near future fade

* Cyclical shares suffer; tech shares worst hit

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, July 17 European shares fell in thin trading on Tuesday after the U.S. central bank gave no signs it was any nearer to launching fresh monetary stimulus measures to support the fragile economic recovery that threatens company earnings and consumer spending.

The Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, however, told lawmakers that the Fed stood ready to offer further monetary stimulus to the economy, with the recovery being held back by tighter financial conditions due to Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty surrounding U.S. fiscal policy.

Equity markets had gained in the previous sessions on expectations that recent disappointing U.S. macroeconomic numbers, including Monday's retail sales data, will prompt the Fed to offer launch a third round of outright bond purchases, a form of stimulus known as quantitative easing (QE).

"The initial market reaction is negative for risky assets as market participants had hoped for more details," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.

"Nevertheless, it has not changed the consensus that more QE will be coming. This will make the remainder of the year a fight between weak economic fundamentals and the prospect of more monetary easing," he said.

HSBC predicted European equities to deliver returns of 10-15 percent over the next 12 months, above their historical average of 7 percent during the past 20 years, as expectations had been lowered so much due to the tough economic environment.

Sectors linked to economic growth suffered on Tuesday, with the STOXX Europe Technology index down 1.4 percent, basic resources down 1.1 percent and construction shares falling 0.9 percent on concerns that a poor economic backdrop, especially in Europe, would hurt cyclical shares.

Bernanke also noted in his testimony that many countries in Europe were already in recession and it could take a very long time to resolve the region's long-running debt crisis.

"Markets have been left unimpressed by the first installment of Ben Bernanke's testimony ... But it is a game of two halves and where Bernanke left investors disappointed today, tomorrow he could just as easily provide some better news for the bulls," Angus Campbell, analyst at Capital Spreads, said in a note.

"Without central bank assistance, there's a bleak outlook for equities as the economic data would suggest recession is looming for the world's biggest economy which will make life even harder for us this side of the pond."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares finished 0.2 percent lower at 1,041.53 points. It has climbed about 10 percent since early June, when it hit a six-month low on poor data and jitters over the euro zone debt crisis. Trading volumes were 70 percent of its 90-day daily average.

"I reckon the market deserves a breather," Graham Bishop, senior equity strategist at Exane BNP Paribas, said. "Our view remains that equities have already priced in a softer macro backdrop, so near-term direction is dependent on policy catalysts. We remain overweight the cheap overseas cyclicals."

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

The blue chip Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.1 percent to 2,250.75 points. Charts signaled that the index was expected to hover in a broad range of 2,185 and 2,340 in the near term and needed to break a strong resistance level to march higher.

"To get somewhat bullish, I would like to see a close above its 200-day exponential moving average, currently at 2,338," said Roelof-Jan van den Akker, senior technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking. "A close above the level will trigger buy signals for a rally towards 2,600 - this year's high."

Sectors traditionally seen as defensives outperformed the wider market, with healthcare stocks up 0.1 percent and food and beverages rising 0.1 percent.

BNP Paribas said food and beverage companies were looking increasingly overbought and expensive from an earnings valuation standpoint, with their price-to-earnings ratios now more than 15. However, they had low volatilities and high skews, making them good candidates for stock replacement strategies.

It also said that basic resources stocks had struggled in the past months and were among the most discounted in terms of valuation. Low expectations and underweight positioning could trigger a rebound after the second quarter earnings season.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, of 4 percent European companies that had reported second quarter results so far, 75 percent beat or met expectations, with 25 missing forecasts.

Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent slumped 19.8 percent after saying it would miss its 2012 profit target and post a loss in the second quarter on an uncertain economic outlook. (editing by Ron Askew)