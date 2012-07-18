* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* Upbeat results boost mood after Bernanke disappoints
* Nordea, ASML, Yara all beat estimates
* Credit Suisse up 5.5 pct after move to bolster capital
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 18 European shares traded a touch
higher early on Wednesday as investors welcomed a batch of
strong earnings reports from European companies.
Leading Nordic bank Nordea rose 2.2 percent after
better-than-expected results, though it warned slower economic
growth in the region due to Europe's debt crisis was affecting
business.
The world's largest chip equipment maker, ASML,
and Norwegian fertiliser company Yara International
also reported estimate-beating figures.
The world's top investment bank, Goldman Sachs, and
beverage giant Coca-Cola had reported strong numbers
overnight in the United States.
The upbeat results helped offset investor disappointment
about the lack of any hint at imminent monetary stimulus by the
Federal Reserve's chairman Ben Bernanke during a Congressional
testimony on Tuesday.
"Earnings look all right but they generally come with a
guarded outlook," Justin Haque, a pan-European trader at Hobart
Capital Markets, said.
"The market will continue to trade in a tight range this
summer unless something catastrophic happens and the Fed has to
intervene. People are reluctant to short the market because
they're afraid they'll be burned by QE (quantitative easing)."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 1043.90 points at 0731 GMT, while the Euro STOXX 50
was up 0.5 percent at 2,262.07.
The euro zone index has been trading in a 2 percent range
for nearly two weeks between around 2,223 points and 2,264
points, the 23.3 percent and 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracements
of its June 1-July 5 rise.
Credit Suisse, up 5.5 percent, was the top
European riser after moves to bolster its capital base following
demands from the Swiss National Bank last month., The bank also
brought forward its second-quarter results, which showed a net
profit of 788 million francs.
"While the capital hike will draw most attention, CS also
reported Q212 net attributable income... slightly ahead of
consensus estimates," Daiwa Capital Markets said in a research
note.
On the flip side, the world's leading mobile telecoms
equipment manufacturer, Ericsson, shed 4.8 percent as
its second-quarter results were hit by a sharp drop in sales of
networks due to the slowing global economy.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by John Stonestreet)