* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.2 pct
* Upbeat results lift sentiment after heavy downgrades
* Nordea, ASML, Yara all beat estimates
* Credit Suisse up 4.8 pct after move to bolster capital
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 18 European shares edged up on
Wednesday, helped by estimate-beating corporate results, and
extended a sideways move that was trapping the market as
investors awaited greater clarity on the extent of the economic
slowdown and the policy response to it.
The European earnings season extended a
stronger-than-expected start as the world's largest chip
equipment maker, ASML, leading Nordic bank Nordea
, and Norwegian fertiliser company Yara International
all reported better-than-expected results.
European companies that have reported results so far have
beaten consensus forecasts by an average 14 percent, although
expectations were low after analysts had cut their earnings
estimates for the next 12 months by 3.6 percent in the past 90
days on the back of deteriorating macroeconomic data, Thomson
Reuters Starmine data showed.
"We have seen some pretty aggressive cuts from analysts over
the past 12 months (and) people expect earnings to come down
even more aggressively than consensus numbers are suggesting,"
Peter Sullivan, a strategist at HSBC, said.
"Any stabilisation in European macro indicators would be a
very positive catalyst for the market."
The upbeat results helped offset investor disappointment at
the lack of any hint of imminent monetary stimulus from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke during Congressional testimony on
Tuesday, although Bernanke kept the door open for more easing if
needed.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 1043.08 points at 1058 GMT. Trading volume was thin
at 29 percent of the index's 90-day average.
Credit Suisse was top of the European table as it
announced capital-bolstering moves aimed at complying with
demands by the Swiss central bank and restoring investor
confidence after the shares had fallen to a 20-year
low.
The Swiss group's stock was up 4.8 percent - in heavy volume
at 141 percent of the stock's full-day average - after shedding
10 percent in little over a month.
On the flip side, the world's leading mobile telecoms
equipment manufacturer, Ericsson, shed 3.7 percent as
its second-quarter results showed a sharp drop in sales of
networks due to the slowing global economy.
CHARTS 'CAUTIOUSLY BULLISH'
Charts on the euro zone Euro STOXX 50, up 0.2
percent at 2,254.63 points, pointed to a "cautiously bullish"
scenario, according to Philippe Delabarre, an analyst at Trading
Central.
"'Bullish' because prices are supported by an uptrend and
the 50-simple moving average remains ascending," he said.
"'Cautiously' because a rising wedge is taking shape. A push
below 2,242 would confirm this pattern and negate the bullish
dynamic. A consolidation would take place towards 2,232 and
2,215."
The index had been stuck in a 2 percent range for nearly two
weeks between around 2,223 points and 2,264 points, the 23.3
percent and 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracements of its June
1-July 5 rise.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)