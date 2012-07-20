* FTSEurofirst down 0.3 percent
* Options expiry set for 1000 GMT
* Vodafine falls after results
By David Brett
LONDON, July 20 Europe's top shares fell on
Friday but remained on course for a seventh straight week of
gains as expectations of further stimulus measures in the United
States and robust corporate earnings offset a weak macro
economic outlook.
By 0747 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was down 2.78 points,
or 0.3 percent, at 1,061.69, after closing at its highest level
since early April, albeit in low volumes, on Thursday, and
having bounced from a 14.5 percent fall from mid-March to the
start of June.
Recent reports from the International Monetary Fund on the
UK and euro zone economies has painted a particularly bearish
macro picture and kept alive hopes of further quantitative
easing, in particular by the Federal Reserve.
A fairly robust start to the earnings season has also helped
nudge euro zone debt concerns into the background. With roughly
15 percent of those due to report having done so, results have
been around 6 percent up on consensus estimates, Thomson Reuters
Starmine data showed, albeit compared to what were watered down
expectations.
"That is the cocktail (that is driving the indexes) it is
somewhere between more monetary easing ... and earnings where
there has been a few pleasant surprises," Richard Hunter, head
of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Hunter said market momentum could be maintained even if the
Fed -- the last main central bank yet to embark on a fresh round
of stimulus -- fails to give the market what it wants in the
form of more quantitative easing. Any such move would have to
justified by improving economic data, which would in turn be a
lift to sentiment.
Share prices, however, could face some volatility on Friday
due to effects associated with the expiry of July options on
European indexes.
Around 17 percent more calls than puts are scheduled to
expire on the Euro STOXX 50 index at 1000 GMT, according to
Eurex data, potentially suggesting the market could extend
recent gains in coming days as some investors find themselves
uncovered on the upside.
Banks, which have led the market higher in recent
days, retreated on profit taking with Barclays,
Deutsche Bank and HSBC falling up to 1.6
percent.
The LIBOR scandal also continued to linger over the sector.
A group of banks being investigated in an interest-rate rigging
scandal are looking to pursue a group settlement with regulators
rather than face a Barclays-style backlash by going it alone,
people familiar with the banks' thinking said.
Elsewhere, UK Heavyweight Vodafone, the world's
largest mobile operator by revenue, shed 1.6 percent after it
posted a sharp drop off in organic growth in the first quarter,
dragged down by weak trading in Italy and Spain and a worse
performance in Britain.
Earnings were a focus on the upside too, with Swedish truck
maker Scania up 4.7 percent after it said order
bookings suffered a less steep decline than feared, despite
posting a bigger than expected fall in second-quarter earnings
on Friday amid weak demand in its main market.
In a quiet session for the market, companies were also being
boosted by upgrades from banks.
EADS, the French-listed defence firm added 2.9
percent as Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating to "buy"
AkzoNobel, the world's largest paints maker and
owner of the Dulux brand, rose 1.6 percent as Credit Suisse
upgraded the company to "neutral" and HSBC and Nomura raised
their respective target prices on the firm following results on
Thursday.
And Heineken flexed its financial muscles and
gained 1.6 percent, after trumping Singapore-listed Thai
Beverage's bid for Asia Pacific Breweries.
(Written by David Brett)