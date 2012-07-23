(Refiles to add dropped word 'Futures' in 10th paragraph)
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.8 pct
* Spain's Ibex sheds 3.2 pct as Murcia eyes govt help
* Italian banks suspended in heavy selling
* Philips rises after strong results
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 23 European shares fell sharply on
Monday as investors grew more concerned that Spain may need a
full sovereign bailout after a second region indicated it would
likely need government help.
Euro zone banks fell 4.4 percent after Murcia looked
set to follow Valencia in tapping a government programme to keep
its finances afloat, while local media reported half a dozen
region were ready to do likewise.
Shares in Italian banks were temporarily suspended from
trading soon after the open as investors feared Italy would be
the next country to run into trouble if Spain needed a full
bailout.
"It's very much risk-off this morning," said Central Markets
senior broker Joe Neighbour. "There are fresh concerns over
Europe, but those concerns had never really gone away in the
first place."
Spain's Ibex index was down 3.2 percent after
recording its biggest daily slump in two years on Friday at 5.8
percent, while yields on the country's 10-year government bond
hit a euro-era high.
Many international investors have deserted Spanish and
Italian debt, pushing yields to levels that Madrid cannot afford
for long as it tries to save banks ravaged by a property market
collapse and cut its spiralling budget deficit.
Sentiment was further undermined by worsening economic
problems in Greece. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on
Sunday, days before its international lenders arrive in Athens
to push for further cuts, that the country was now in a "Great
Depression" similar to the American one of the 1930s.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.4 percent at
1,034.16 points at 0746 GMT while the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50
index shed 1.8 percent to 2,196.14 points.
Charts on the euro zone blue chip index's September futures
pointed to further downside after the contract fell 2.5 percent
to 2,238 on Friday.
"Significant support between 2,208 and 2214 is going to be
tested ... below which gap support is targeted at 2,168,"
Futures Techs technical analyst, Liam Roberts, said in a trading
note.
Bucking the trend was Philips Electronics, the top
riser in Europe as the region's largest consumer electronics
producer reported higher revenues and profits in the second
quarter, boosted by improved sales of hospital equipment.
The European earnings season has got off to a good start,
with 58 percent of companies that have reported so far - around
one sixth of those due to do so - meeting or beating forecasts,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop, Atul Prakash, Sudip
Kar-Gupta; Editing by John Stonestreet)