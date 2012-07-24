LONDON, July 24 European shares fell on Tuesday, extending the previous session's steep losses in choppy trade as investors balanced fears Spain may need a full bailout with an expectation central banks will provide further stimulus to ease ailing economies.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.4 percent at 1,020.65, having sunk 2.4 percent on Monday on heightened concerns over Spain after press reports indicated more of its regional governments could follow Valencia in requesting aid.

The IBEX 35 in Madrid, dropped 3.6 percent, whilst Milan's FTSE MIB shed 2.7 percent to close at its lowest level since the launch of the euro as many see Italy as the next potential bailout candidate.

Short term Spanish bond yields continued to rise, partially inverting the yield curve, which is usually a sign that markets are pricing in a greater risk of a credit event.

"The short term-yields are going as high as the long-term, so there is no escape and very soon they will find it difficult to fund themselves in the short term too," said Manish Singh, director and head of investment services at Crossbridge Capital, which has more than $2 billion of assets under management.

"And the job situation in the U.S. has gotten worse. All these things are conspiring and the U.S. and Europe will have to take action."

