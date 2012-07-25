* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.9 pct
* Hammered Spanish, Italian shares up on Nowotny comments
* Deutsche Bank stock sinks 5 pct after profit warning
* So far in earnings season, half of firms missed forecast
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, July 25 European stocks halted a
three-session drop on Wednesday, after European Central Bank
policymaker Ewald Nowotny raised the prospect of steps that
could boost the firepower of the euro zone's new bailout fund.
Nowotny said there are arguments for giving Europe's
permanent rescue fund a banking licence, an idea that the ECB
has rejected so far, sparking a rebound in the euro and
in Spanish and Italian shares which had plummeted about 10
percent in the past three sessions.
France has been behind a push to give Europe's ESM bailout
fund a banking licence as a way of tapping cheap ECB funding to
take more aggressive action in the debt market crisis. The ECB
has repeatedly rejected the idea, arguing it would be thinly
disguised monetary financing of governments.
At 1126 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,020.56 points, reversing
early losses, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
index was up 0.9 percent at 2,170.15 points.
Spain's IBEX was up 2.1 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB
1.8 percent, with Banco Santander up 2.5
percent and UniCredit up 3.2 percent.
"The market is totally driven by headlines coming from
policymakers and the prospect of further aggressive action from
the European Central Bank," said Marc Renaud, chief executive of
Mandarine Gestion, a Paris-based asset manager with 1.3 billion
euros ($1.6 billion) under management.
"Current prices of European stocks reflect all the jitters,
and with such a negative mood, more action from policymakers
could trigger a violent rebound in equities, which would be
amplified by the low volumes we're seeing right now," he said.
Worries over Spain's ability to reduce its deficit and fix
its economy have driven much of the weakness of riskier assets
like equities this month and Madrid's high borrowing costs have
sparked expectations it will soon need a full bailout.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.2
percent on Wednesday, Germany's DAX index up 0.5
percent, and France's CAC 40 up 0.7 percent.
Over the past 12 months, the FTSE 100 has lost about 7
percent, the DAX is down 12.5 percent, the CAC down 20 percent,
the IBEX down 40 percent and Milan's FTSE MIB down 36 percent.
This compares with a flat S&P 500 over the same period.
DEUTSCHE BANK DROPS AFTER WARNING
Deutsche Bank sank 5 percent on Wednesday after
issuing a profit warning, which fuelled worries the German
lender may have to raise capital.
"Deutsche Bank now stands out even more as a very weakly
capitalised bank compared to European peers, following on from
Credit Suisse's capital plan last week," wrote in a note Andrew
Lim, analyst at Espirito Santo Investment Bank, who has a 'sell'
rating on the German lender's stock.
Credit Suisse's stock was flat, missing out on the
sector's rally, after hitting its lowest level in nearly 20
years on Tuesday in the wake of the 15.3 billion Swiss francs
($15.44 billion) capital-raising measures unveiled last week.
The bulk of European banks are set to report results in the
next few weeks and are expected to post grim investment banking
earnings and also the impact of a worsening economic backdrop
for retail operations.
Daimler was up 4.1 percent after sticking to its
forecast for roughly flat underlying profits this year, while
posting a smaller-than-expected decline in results.
HALF OF COMPANIES MISSING FORECASTS
About a fifth of major European companies have reported
results so far this earnings season, with half missing analysts'
forecasts, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows, and the worst
showings in telecoms, materials and industrials.
"The slowdown in the global economic growth remains moderate
but it has started to drag companies' results and outlooks,
which had been quite resilient so far," Barclays France director
Franklin Pichard said.
Germany's closely-watched Ifo index of sentiment came in
below forecasts on Wednesday while Britain's second quarter
numbers were far worse than expected.
Despite Wednesday's gains, the Euro STOXX 50 index remains
below the key 50 percent retracement of a rally from late May to
last week, and chartists said the trend remains negative.
The next major support level for the index is the trendline
formed by 2011 and 2012 lows, at around 2,080 points.
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater and Toni Vorobyova in
London)