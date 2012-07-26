* FTSEurofirst 300 up 2.4 percent
* Miners, banks rally as Draghi buoys market
* Integrated oils fall as Shell, BG results disappoint
* Capgemini shines as among mixed corporate results
By David Brett
LONDON, July 26 European shares rallied on
Thursday as bullish macro sentiment outshone a barrage of mixed
corporate earnings, after the European Central Bank president
sent a strong signal that the ECB will act to protect the euro
zone from collapse.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 24.71 points, or 2.4
percent to 1,042.60, paring losses of more than 4 percent over
the previous four trading days.
ECB chief Mario Draghi's comments fueled a risk-on rally and
drove down bond yields in Italy and Spain as hopes rose that the
ECB would kick-start its bond buying programme and potentially
provide more cheap stimulus to boost flagging growth.
"(There's) lots of excitement about Draghi's remarks," said
Chris Scicluna, an economist at Daiwa Capital Markets.
"This time around, new bond purchases might be conducted to
buy time until a new LTRO (long term refinancing operation) is
conducted, and if and when a full-blown ESM (European Stability
Mechanism) support package for Spain can be put together," he
said.
When fresh LTRO was announced in December 2011 the
FTSEurofirst rallied nearly 16 percent to its March peak.
Investors were quick to jump on Draghi's comments and bought
beaten down cyclical stocks such as banks, which are
deeply exposed to the euro zone crisis and miners, which
have been hit by global growth worries.
"After a torrid week equities can have a run on this news.
And this should challenge the renewed uber-defensive, high
quality preference that appears to be immune to any valuation
constraint," Ian Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane BNP
Paribas said.
"Take the 'disaster premium' lower and both the absolute and
relative valuations in the European equity market will start to
normalise," he said.
The Euro STOXX 50 -- the euro zone blue chip
index -- trades on a forward price-to-earnings of just 8.7
times, well below historic averages.
Muted trading volumes continue to reflect broader lingering
macro worries and strategists at HSBC said international
investors had "run for the hills" while risk appetite has only
ever been lower in late 2008 and early 2009, the height of the
financial crisis.
Investors remain acutely aware of the threat the ongoing
European debt crisis with Euro zone growth expected to contract
by 0.4 percent in 2012, according to the most recent Thomson
Reuters poll.
As a result of those fears the cost of insuring against the
Euro STOXX 50 falling to 2,050 points, or roughly 5
percent below its current level, by the end of August rose more
than five fold in the four sessions to Thursday, Eurex data
showed.
EARNINGS
Investors betting over the potential for another market fall
could well be correct if coprorates continue to post mixed
results against the backdrop of weak global growth, despite
earnings estimates being reduced ahead of the earnings season.
Earnings growth estimates have been cut by around 6 percent
since the start of the year for European companies, compared
with 1.7 percent for the S&P 500 companies.
Technology, financials, utilities and telecoms have seen the
biggest reductions, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Heavyweight UK energy stocks were the biggest
drag on sentiment after second-quarter earnings from both Royal
Dutch Shell and BG Group lagged expectations.
Royal Dutch B and A shares were both down more than 2
percent, the top two FTSE 100 fallers, while BG Group
managed to turn around earlier losses and rally 2.1 percent
after Draghi's comments.
The market-implied EPS CAGR showed there was less negativity
baked into Shell's share price ahead of the release of their
statement when compared with sector peers with a 10-year figure
of minus 3.8 percent a year, compared with BP's minus 8.7
percent and Total's minus 5.5 percent.
Elsewhere, Germany's Volkswagen shed 4 percent
as it said it suffered a slowdown in underlying profit growth
in the second quarter.
German truck maker MAN slipped 5.7 percent as
analysts started cutting estimates on the firm the day after it
lowered its targeted profit margin as Europe's deepening debt
crisis and the slowing world economy erode demand for commercial
vehicles.
Investors continued to reward those companies whose earnings
did manage to impress with Europe's largest computer consultancy
Capgemini up 7.1 percent after the group posted a 13
percent rise in first-half profit.
London-listed engine maker Rolls Royce, broadcaster
ITV and consumer staple Unilever also rallied
as much as 6.7 percent after their respective updates.
Before Thursday's bumper crop of company results, about a
quarter of companies due to report had done so. 42 percent of
those companies missed analysts' watered down expectations with
a reported quarterly year-on-year earnings contraction of 6
percent, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
(Written by David Brett; editing by Ron Askew)