LONDON July 27 Europe's top shares rallied further in afternoon trade on Friday, as the German chancellor Angela Merkel and the French president François Hollande spoke of their readiness to do anything to saf eguard th e euro zone.

By 1324 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 8.45 points, or 0.8 percent, at 1051.05 points, hitting a fresh intraday high and breaking into positive territory for the week, as France and Germany's leaders echoed comments by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi made on Thursday.

(Written by David Brett; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)