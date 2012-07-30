* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct
* Both indexes test major resistance levels
* Euro STOXX 50's put/call ratio signal bullishness
* Inflows seen from institutional investors -EPFR Global
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, July 30 European stocks rallied early on
Monday, with the FTSEurofirst 300 hitting a four-month
high, on further expectation the European Central Bank will
unveil new measures to ease Spain and Italy's soaring borrowing
costs.
Euro zone banking stocks featured among the top gainers,
with Bankia up 4.6 percent, Banco Popolare
up 3.4 percent and Credit Agricole up 3.6 percent.
Recent comments by European officials including ECB chief
Mario Draghi have sparked expectation that the bank would take
steps to lower the cost of borrowing of Spain and Italy when it
meets on Thursday, triggering a sharp recovery rally in equities
over the past few sessions.
However, other investors doubted that ECB policymakers would
deliver in line with market expectations this week, given
Germany's Bundesbank still opposes a resumption of the
bond-buying programme, seen as crucial to capping Spanish and
Italian borrowing costs.
"Markets have reached a point that has priced in action by
the ECB. This sets up a situation where Draghi will now have to
back his words with action or we could see markets tumble
quicker than they rallied," GFT market strategist Andrew Taylor
said.
At 0853 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,062.62 points, after
rising to as high as 1,066.59 points, a level last seen in early
April. The index has surged 4.4 percent in three sessions.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.4
percent at 2,311.07 points. The blue chip index gained as much
as 1.2 percent in early trade and tested a key resistance level,
its 200-day moving average, at 2,323.
But the index was capped by another major resistance level
at 2,331, representing the 50 percent retracement of the
March-to-June slide.
The recovery in investors' appetite for risky assets such as
equities was also reflected in the put/call ratio on the Euro
STOXX 50 which fell to a one-month low of 0.57, according to
data from the Eurex exchange.
Signs of a shift in investors' mood was also emerging from
last week's fund flow data from EPFR Global.
The data showed Europe equity funds recorded overall
outflows for the third straight week, with retail redemptions on
the rise, but institutional investors committed money to these
funds for the fifth time in the past six weeks, data showed.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.3
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.3 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.4 percent.
But despite the sharp three-day rally in stocks, the macro
backdrop remains grim, with data showing on Monday Spain sinking
deeper into recession in the second quarter.
On the earnings front, Air France-KLM surged 12
percent after saying it has halved its operating loss on
improved passenger activity.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Toni
Vorobyova)