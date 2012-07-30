* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1 pct
* Euro STOXX halted by strong retracement level
* Euro STOXX 50's put/call ratio signal bullishness
* Inflows seen from institutional investors -EPFR Global
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, July 30 European stocks rose on Monday,
with the blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index hitting a
three-month high, as investors bet the European Central Bank
will unveil steps to ease Spain and Italy's soaring borrowing
costs at its meeting later this week.
But the benchmark index, which has soared nearly 8 percent
in three days in brisk volumes, was halted by a major resistance
level representing the 50 percent retracement of the March-June
slump, and traders and fund managers said stocks looked ripe for
a bout of profit taking after such a bounce.
At 1106 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1 percent at 1,067.07 points, a level
last seen in early April.
The Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1 percent at 2,324.03 points,
after briefly rising to a three-month high of 2,335.15.
The blue-chip index has managed to move above its 200-day
moving average, at 2,323, but was capped by another major
resistance level at 2,331, the 50 percent retracement of the
March-to-June slide.
"The market's recovery has been extremely quick, and we're
cautious on the short term," Agilis Gestion fund manager Arnaud
Scarpaci said.
"But beyond that, the medium-term picture is changing and
there's no doubt left in investors' minds about the ECB's
ability to act decisively to change the game. There's still a
high level of pessimism priced in, so the risks seem to be on
the upside," he said.
Euro zone banking stocks featured among the top gainers,
with Bankia up 6 percent, Banco Popolare up
5.3 percent and Credit Agricole up 5.6 percent.
Recent comments by European officials including ECB chief
Mario Draghi have sparked expectation that the bank would take
steps to lower the cost of borrowing of Spain and Italy when it
meets on Thursday, triggering a sharp recovery rally in equities
over the past few sessions.
Shares extended their gains in mid-morning on Monday after
Italy's 10-year funding costs fell below 6 percent for the first
time since April at an auction, as hopes of new measures to ease
the debt crisis fuelled demand for the country's debt.
However, a number of investors doubted that ECB policymakers
would deliver in line with market expectations this week, given
Germany's Bundesbank still opposes a resumption of the
bond-buying programme, seen as crucial to capping Spanish and
Italian borrowing costs.
"Markets have reached a point that has priced in action by
the ECB. This sets up a situation where Draghi will now have to
back his words with action or we could see markets tumble
quicker than they rallied," GFT market strategist Andrew Taylor
warned.
Also capping gains on Monday, data showed Spain sinking
deeper into recession in the second quarter, and economic
sentiment in the euro zone fell again in July as the bloc's
economy deepened its slump and factory managers and businesses
became more pessimistic.
RISK APPETITE RECOVERING
But despite the grim macro picture, Europe's equity
derivatives market was sending signals of a strong recovery in
investors' appetite for risk, with the put/call ratio on the
Euro STOXX 50 falling to a one-month low of 0.57, according to
data from the Eurex exchange.
A ratio of 1 or below usually signals bullishness.
Signs of a shift in investors' mood was also emerging from
last week's fund flow data from EPFR Global.
Data showed Europe equity funds recorded overall outflows
for the third straight week, with retail redemptions on the
rise, but institutional investors committed money to these funds
for the fifth time in the past six weeks, data showed.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.5
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.8 percent, France's
CAC 40 up 0.5 percent, Spain's IBEX up 1.8
percent and Italy's FTSE MIB up 2.1 percent.
On the earnings front, Air France-KLM jumped 14
percent after saying it has halved its operating loss on
improved passenger activity, while JCDecaux tumbled 11
percent after saying demand for its outdoor advertising slowed
in the second quarter in recession-hit Europe, which accounts
for the bulk of the French company's sales.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, about 40 percent
of European companies on the STOXX Europe 600 index
have reported results so far in the current earnings season, of
which 53 percent have beaten or met expectations.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Toni
Vorobyova in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)