LONDON, July 30 European shares extended their gains in mid-afternoon trade on Monday following a stronger start on Wall Street on expectations that the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will provide stimuli to support their ailing economies.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.4 percent at 1,071.71 by 1434 GMT, trading at four-month highs, while in the United States, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.3 percent.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision after on Wednesday, while European Central Bank and Bank of England interest rate decisions are both due on Thursday.

"The American markets have opened, joining the Europeans' party. The prospect of further stimulus is really what's driving sentiment at the moment," Angus Campbell, head of market analysis at Capital Spreads, said. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)