* Euro STOXX 50 up 1.7 pct; FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.6 pct

* Traders eye central bank action from ECB, Fed

* Banks top gainers; HSBC up after robust results

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, July 30 European shares scaled three-month highs on Monday, closing above a key technical level in a bullish sign, on expectations the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will provide stimuli to support their ailing economies.

The Fed begins its two-day rate setting meeting on Tuesday, while the ECB meets on Thursday, with traders saying the latter meeting will likely grab the most attention.

Expectations for action from the ECB to tackle the euro zone debt crisis were triggered by its president Mario Draghi who said last week that the bank would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, a message echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

Some investors however were more sceptical, seeing plenty of scope for market disappointment if the ECB does not announce bold measures to tackle the crisis on Thursday.

"The question is: What will they do and will it be deemed to be enough. Will it be a sticky plaster type process, or will it be a more fundamental shift to a more aggressive ECB?" Nick Nelson, strategist at UBS, said.

"If they deliver absolutely nothing, which I think is unlikely, then I think markets will certainly fall back."

The blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 1.7 percent to 2,340.31, its highest close since April 27, and ending above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April.

"A close above (the 200-day moving average) would maybe hint at a degree of stability and suggest that the downtrend off the March high is losing its strength," Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays, said.

"It shows there is continuing follow-through from the events in Europe and general belief that something is going to happen."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner reinforced positive sentiment when he expressed confidence that authorities would take the necessary steps to stabilize the situation in the euro zone.

The FTSEurofirst 300 advanced 1.6 percent to 1,072.97 points, its highest close since April 2, having soared more than 5 percent in three days in brisk volumes in a rally sparked by Draghi's pledge.

"I suspect that the rhetoric might be running ahead of what could be delivered this week," Frances Hudson, global thematic strategist at Standard Life Investments, said.

"It smacks of buying time - which is all I think the ECB can do. I don't think it is in a position to resolve things. It can buy time as long as it remains a liquidity issue rather than a solvency one ... the rally going into today may be short-lived."

The hopes for central bank action spurred robust gains in banking stocks, as global giant HSBC continued the sector's first-half results season, with its shares ahead 2.3 percent on strong trading volume, at 120 percent of its 90-day daily average.

Europe's biggest bank reported a 3 percent dip in underlying profit and said it had made a provision of $700 million to cover "certain law enforcement and regulatory matters" after a U.S. Senate report this month criticised HSBC for letting clients shift funds from dangerous and secretive countries.

(Editing by Susan Fenton)