LONDON, July 31 European shares turned flat on Tuesday, steadying after opening weakness, as investors waited to see whether European policymakers would back up pledges to support the euro zone with concrete steps.

Expectations for action from the European Central Bank to tackle the debt crisis were triggered by its president Mario Draghi who said last week that the bank would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, a message echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

Some investors however were sceptical, seeing plenty of scope for market disappointment if the ECB does not announce bold measures to tackle the crisis after its meeting on Thursday.

"Today will probably be a quiet last day of the month. Everybody is waiting for Thursday to see if Draghi can deliver," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.

"He'd better pull a big rabbit out of his hat."

The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,072.64 points by 0743 GMT, recovering from an early low of 1,068.71, having soared more than 5 percent in the previous three sessions in a rally sparked by Draghi's pledge. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)