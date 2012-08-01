* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct
* Market supported by high expectation of policy action
* Recent sharp rally vulnerable if ECB disappoints
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 1 European stocks rose early on
Wednesday, helped by a string of better-than-feared corporate
results ahead of policy decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve
and the European Central Bank which some expect to result in
bold action to support their economies.
At 0917 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,066.40 points in choppy
trading.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.4 percent at 2,335.72 points, moving back above a key
resistance level pierced earlier this week, the 50 percent
retracement of the market's slump from mid-March to early June.
Recent comments by European officials including ECB chief
Mario Draghi have raised expectations the bank will announce
steps to lower the borrowing costs of debt-burdened Spain and
Italy when it meets on Thursday, triggering a sharp recovery
rally in stocks.
But Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann poured cold water on hopes
for a bold move, saying in an interview given in late June and
just published that governments overestimate the central bank's
capacities and place too many demands upon it.
Germany also continues to resist giving the euro zone's
future ESM rescue fund a banking licence that would allow it to
borrow from the ECB to fund government bond purchases.
"Draghi's credibility is really on the line this time, and
the central bank has to come up with strong measures," said
David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global
Equities.
"We're 'long' equities, with a bit of hedging as protection,
and we're ready to cut all the hedging when we get confirmation
that the ECB is to act decisively. We don't even need the Fed to
unveil QE3 tonight for this rally to go on."
After the European closing bell on Wednesday, the Fed is
expected to show that it is ready to act against a weakening
U.S. economy but should stop short of aggressive measures such
as a new round of quantitative easing while keeping the door
open for such measures.
The Euro STOXX 50 has jumped nearly 10 percent after Draghi
pledged last week to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro
and the index's put/call ratio - a widely-followed measure of
investor sentiment - dropped to a one-month low of 0.57 earlier
this week, signalling a surge in investors' bullishness.
But the index's strongest three-day rally since late
November has left the market extremely vulnerable to sharp
pull-backs if the ECB disappoints, some traders said, while the
macroeconomic newsflow remains grim.
Data showed on Wednesday the euro zone's manufacturing
sector contracted for the 11th straight month in July as output
and new orders plummeted, with Germany's manufacturing sector
contracting at its fastest pace in more than three
years.
The Euro STOXX 50's put/call ratio was back above 1 on
Wednesday, according to data from the Eurex exchange, signalling
more cautiousness from investors.
Central bank sources have told Reuters that ECB intervention
could be at least five weeks away because Draghi's comments had
not been agreed in advance with the Governing Council, and other
elements must first fall into place.
The sources said the ECB could revive its bond-buying
programme in conjunction with the euro zone's rescue funds, but
Spain would first have to request assistance, which it has so
far resisted.
Euro zone leaders would have to agree to the rescue funds
buying up government bonds, and the German Constitutional Court
would have to uphold the legality of the bloc's permanent rescue
fund in a ruling due on Sept. 12.
"The ECB might only use the threat of buying bonds if yields
rise again, instead of starting to buy them straight away on
Thursday afternoon. They could also unveil new liquidity
measures to help the banks ... There are a lot of possible
scenarios," said Saxo Banque senior sales trader Alexandre
Baradez.
"But there is no silver bullet, and the market might have
gotten ahead of itself."
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.6
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.4 percent.
On the earnings front, Schneider Electric gained
2.8 percent after posting a rise in first-half operating profit
despite a low-growth business environment, while Standard
Chartered surged 3.5 percent after posting
forecast-beating results.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Catherine Evans)