LONDON, August 1 European shares built on earlier gains in afternoon trade, as investors took heart from the U.S. ADP private sector employment report which topped economists' expectations, ahead of Friday's key U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 had risen 0.4 percent to 1,067.26 by 1241 GMT.

U.S. private employers added 163,000 jobs in July, a report by a payrolls processor showed, beating forecasts for 120,000 new jobs.

"A solid increase in the ADP versus expectations ahead of the non-farm payroll number on Friday suggests that the economy is starting to make some headway," said Atif Latif, a director of Guardian Stockbrokers.

"But we are mindful that one headline jobs number is somewhat not as important against the overall economic situation which remains dire." (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)