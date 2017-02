LONDON Aug 2 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday, buoyed by expectations the European Central Bank will deliver further stimulus measures or support to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a meeting later in the day.

At 0607 GMT, futures for both Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were 0.1 percent firmer, while France's CAC futures were flat. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)