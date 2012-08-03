* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 2.6 pct

* FTSEurofirst 300 poised to record 9th straight weekly gain

* Bank index up 14 pct on the 'Draghi effect'

* Plunge in volatility signals surge in risk appetite

* Siemens rally on stock buyback programme

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Aug 3 European equities surged on Friday, reversing all of the previous day's pull-back and resuming a week-long rally as investors judged the European Central Bank remains committed to bold action to fight the euro zone debt crisis.

Markets were also awaiting U.S. jobs data that could fuel expectations of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

At 1051 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.5 percent at 1,071.02 points, on track for its ninth weekly gain in a row, extending its longest run of weekly rises since mid-2005.

The benchmark index dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi initially disappointed some investors by announcing no immediate action to help lower the borrowing costs of debt-laden Spain and Italy.

Draghi said the ECB was ready to start buying government bonds again but warned that any intervention would not come before September, and only if governments activated the euro zone's bail-out funds to join the ECB in buying bonds.

"We're quite positive here. What Draghi did was clever: within the boundaries of European treaties, he managed to get around the Bundesbank veto and place the ECB, through the EFSF and the ESM, as a lender of last resort for countries, it's quantitative easing in a way," a Paris-based equity and exchanged-traded fund trader said.

'DON'T FIGHT THE ECB'

"The market dipped on Thursday because a lot of people had been betting on an immediate reactivation of the bond buying programme, but I think that stocks have hit a bottom yesterday. People are getting the message: 'don't fight the ECB'."

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 2.6 percent at 2,322.24 points. It lost 3 percent on Thursday after Draghi's comments, but with Friday's recovery, it has risen 8 percent since Draghi said last week the central bank was ready to do whatever it took to save the euro.

The index dipped in early trade on Friday, before bouncing off a major support level, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its week-long rally, sending a bullish signal. By midday, the index had managed to move back above its 200-day moving average, a key resistance level.

Euro zone banks also recovered after Thursday's sell-off, with Societe Generale up 6.6 percent, Intesa Sanpaolo up 7.6 percent and Deutsche Bank up 4.9 percent. The euro zone STOXX bank index has gained 14 percent since Draghi's comments.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main gauge of equity market investor anxiety known as the VSTOXX index, dropped 8.8 percent to a two-week low below 25, signalling a surge in investors' risk appetite.

A Reuters poll of nearly 50 economists taken after Draghi's news conference shows that the ECB is now seen beginning to buy Italian and Spanish bonds in September and cut its main refinancing rate.

UPTREND 'INTACT'

"What Draghi has delivered appears to be the basis for a policy framework that is capable of limiting euro-area tail risk and materially lowering accessible financing costs of the stressed European states," Exane BNP Paribas equity strategists Ian Richards and Graham Stuart Bishop said in a note.

"As investors assimilate these details over the coming days we expect the equity market to respond favourably and push higher. The uptrend is intact and the underlying investment case should ultimately be strengthened by these measures," they said.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 1.4 percent, Germany's DAX index up 2.1 percent and France's CAC 40 up 2.4 percent.

Helping the upbeat mood, Siemens surged nearly 5 percent after the engineering conglomerate said it has started a share repurchase programme worth up to 3 billion euros, sparking hopes of further buyback plans across the market.

Later in the session, U.S. monthly jobs data is expected to show non-farm payrolls rose 100,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey, after gaining 80,000 in June.

A lower-than-expected figure could fuel expectation the Fed will launch additional stimulus measures, such as a third round of asset purchases, to help boost the economy. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Toni Vorobyova in London; Editing by Janet Lawrence)