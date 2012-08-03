* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 2.6 pct
* FTSEurofirst 300 poised to record 9th straight weekly gain
* Bank index up 14 pct on the 'Draghi effect'
* Plunge in volatility signals surge in risk appetite
* Siemens rally on stock buyback programme
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 3 European equities surged on Friday,
reversing all of the previous day's pull-back and resuming a
week-long rally as investors judged the European Central Bank
remains committed to bold action to fight the euro zone debt
crisis.
Markets were also awaiting U.S. jobs data that could fuel
expectations of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
At 1051 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.5 percent at 1,071.02 points, on track
for its ninth weekly gain in a row, extending its longest run of
weekly rises since mid-2005.
The benchmark index dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi initially
disappointed some investors by announcing no immediate action to
help lower the borrowing costs of debt-laden Spain and Italy.
Draghi said the ECB was ready to start buying government
bonds again but warned that any intervention would not come
before September, and only if governments activated the euro
zone's bail-out funds to join the ECB in buying bonds.
"We're quite positive here. What Draghi did was clever:
within the boundaries of European treaties, he managed to get
around the Bundesbank veto and place the ECB, through the EFSF
and the ESM, as a lender of last resort for countries, it's
quantitative easing in a way," a Paris-based equity and
exchanged-traded fund trader said.
'DON'T FIGHT THE ECB'
"The market dipped on Thursday because a lot of people had
been betting on an immediate reactivation of the bond buying
programme, but I think that stocks have hit a bottom yesterday.
People are getting the message: 'don't fight the ECB'."
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 2.6 percent at 2,322.24 points. It lost 3 percent on
Thursday after Draghi's comments, but with Friday's recovery, it
has risen 8 percent since Draghi said last week the central bank
was ready to do whatever it took to save the euro.
The index dipped in early trade on Friday, before bouncing
off a major support level, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement
of its week-long rally, sending a bullish signal. By midday, the
index had managed to move back above its 200-day moving average,
a key resistance level.
Euro zone banks also recovered after Thursday's sell-off,
with Societe Generale up 6.6 percent, Intesa Sanpaolo
up 7.6 percent and Deutsche Bank up 4.9
percent. The euro zone STOXX bank index has gained 14
percent since Draghi's comments.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main
gauge of equity market investor anxiety known as the VSTOXX
index, dropped 8.8 percent to a two-week low below 25,
signalling a surge in investors' risk appetite.
A Reuters poll of nearly 50 economists taken after Draghi's
news conference shows that the ECB is now seen beginning to buy
Italian and Spanish bonds in September and cut its main
refinancing rate.
UPTREND 'INTACT'
"What Draghi has delivered appears to be the basis for a
policy framework that is capable of limiting euro-area tail risk
and materially lowering accessible financing costs of the
stressed European states," Exane BNP Paribas equity strategists
Ian Richards and Graham Stuart Bishop said in a note.
"As investors assimilate these details over the coming days
we expect the equity market to respond favourably and push
higher. The uptrend is intact and the underlying investment case
should ultimately be strengthened by these measures," they said.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 1.4
percent, Germany's DAX index up 2.1 percent and
France's CAC 40 up 2.4 percent.
Helping the upbeat mood, Siemens surged nearly 5
percent after the engineering conglomerate said it has started a
share repurchase programme worth up to 3 billion euros, sparking
hopes of further buyback plans across the market.
Later in the session, U.S. monthly jobs data is expected to
show non-farm payrolls rose 100,000 last month, according to a
Reuters survey, after gaining 80,000 in June.
A lower-than-expected figure could fuel expectation the Fed
will launch additional stimulus measures, such as a third round
of asset purchases, to help boost the economy.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Toni
Vorobyova in London; Editing by Janet Lawrence)