LONDON Aug 7 Europe's top shares were lower early on Tuesday having hit four-month highs in the previous session, as investors awaited further catalysts to drive a rally which has been fuelled by expectations of central bank action to support markets.

By 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 1,084.58, having ended 0.4 percent firmer on Monday the highest close since late March.

"We have had good gains in recent weeks and it has been difficult to fight it, but we are sceptical over the durability of the rally until we see some evidence that the ECB and political bodies can get together to provide concrete measures to support the markets," Gerry Celaya, chief analyst at Red Tower Research, said.

Celaya said it is difficult to get too bullish over cyclical stocks such as the banks, especially if investors have missed the first part of the rally and now might be the to wait for a pull back before adding to your risk exposure.

"We have seen that since the start of the year where you have seen sharp market moves with very little participation (followed by a steep retreat)," he said.

Banks, which have rallied more than 12 percent over the last nine days, were among the top fallers as more scandal hit the sector with Standard Chartered down 12.7 percent after the New York State Department of Financial Services threatened to strip the bank of its state banking license, saying the British bank hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran, in violation of U.S. law. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)