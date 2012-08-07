LONDON Aug 7 European shares turned positive in early trade on Tuesday as investors remained optimistic that the European Central Bank would do what it takes to support bond markets in stricken euro zone countries and prevent the collapse of the euro.

By 0728 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 4.58 points, 0.4 percent, at 1090.55, while the Euro STOXX 50 , the index of blue chip euro zone stocks, was up 1.1 percent.

"People are starting to reprice the Italian and Spanish risk it's not over and I don't expect the process to stop until we have an accident," said Francois Duhen, strategist at CM-CIC Securities.

Italy's benchmark stocks index added 1.3 percent while its Spanish equivalent rose 1.7 percent. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)