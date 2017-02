LONDON Aug 8 European shares pared losses late on Wednesday, cheered by a better than expected start on U.S. indexes, although trade was light as investors remained wary of recent strong gains.

At 1506 GMT, the FTSEurofirst briefly turned flat, hitting a session high of 1,094.28 points, in volumes less than 60 percent on their 90-day average with less than half an hour to go until market close. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)