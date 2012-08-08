LONDON Aug 8 European shares held around four-month highs on Wednesday with gains in miners and banks outpacing weakness in auto-related stocks and oils, as the wait went on for more central bank action stimulate the global economy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 1.24 points or 0.1 percent at 1,095.43, as the index continued its advance towards its peak of 2012, which was hit back in mid-March.

Trading was again light which spoke volumes for the commitment investors have to equities in the current climate.

Europe's top shares have rallied 7.4 percent in the last 10-days since ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank was "ready to do whatever it takes" to preserve the euro.

Stock markets remain remarkably resilient as they await action from the ECB and other central banks, which Investec strategist Edo Brasecke said due to the returns on offer from equities compared with other asset classes.

"There are some big corporates out there that are stronger than some sovereigns and if you are a big pension fund and you have to increase your returns you cannot put your money in bonds, which are offer real negative returns, or cash so you put your money in big companies," Brasecke said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 currently trades on a below average PE of 10.7 times and offers a dividend yield close to 4 percent and

Brasecke believe despite earnings lacking upward momentum the market can go higher. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)