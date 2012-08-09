LONDON Aug 9 Europe's top shares snuffed out early gains as European indexes approach technical resistance after rising 15 percent in since early June on the back of expectations of stimulus from central banks and politicians for the waning global economy.

By 0843 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.12 points at 1,095.93, while Germany's DAX was 0.5 percent lower and Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent with all three indexes nearing 2012 highs hit back in March.

"The FTSE ... edges towards the 6,000 area. For now, the trend is firmly bullish, but technical indicators are moving towards overbought territory," Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJ Markets, said. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)