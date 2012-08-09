* FTSEurofirst up 0.1 percent
* Miners rise as China data points to stimulus
* StanChart extends rally as BofA ML upgrades
* Porsche down on U.S. lawsuit ruling
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 9 The FTSEurofirst 300 nudged closer
to 2012 highs on Thursday, led by miners after Chinese inflation
data gave policymakers scope to boost economic growth in the
world's biggest consumer of raw materials.
By 1041 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.26
points, or 0.1 percent, at 1,097.31, holding at four-month highs
after adding 0.2 percent on Wednesday, when it rose for the
fourth consecutive session.
Miners extended the previous session's sharp gains
after data showed annual consumer inflation in China fell to a
30-month low last month, suggesting the central bank has room to
ease policy further to prevent the economy from missing a 2012
growth target of 7.5 percent.
The expectation of further stimulus from the world's major
central banks to boost waning growth has helped the FTSEurofirst
300 rally 15 percent since hitting 2012 lows in June,
kick-started late last month when ECB President Mario Draghi
said he would do whatever it took to preserve the euro.
The index is now just under 0.6 percent away from setting a
new 2012 closing high, while the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index
, Europe's main gauge of equity market investor anxiety,
dropped to a three-week low, signaling a steady rise in risk
appetite.
The Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone's blue chip
index, is up around 12 percent since Draghi's comments but is
approaching strong long-term resistance levels.
The index has lost momentum around 2,440 points, a few
points below a downward trendline formed by the peaks of 2011
and 2012, while a longer-term trendline, formed by highs of 2007
and 2011, looms at 2,480 points.
"Politicians have made a habit of over-promising and
under-delivering and that will keep investors in check in the
short term," Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth,
said.
Potts said, however, equity markets could push higher over
the longer term as disappointing economic data improves the
chance of further stimulus, while many companies remain
fundamentally strong despite a mixed earnings season.
CYCLICAL LIFT
Cyclical shares such as banks and commodity stocks have
propelled the market higher on expectations of further stimulus
measures.
Banks were among the main gainers on Thursday with
UK lender Standard Chartered continuing to recover from
recent steep losses, gaining 3.8 percent as the bank fought
accusations it abetted $250 billion of money-laundering
transactions with Iran.
"The stakes are clearly very high. Given the high degree of
uncertainty, and the possibility that the outcome may prove less
damaging to StanChart than at first appeared, we think it is
prudent to upgrade StanChart to neutral," BofA Merrill Lynch
said.
Earnings news helped Norwegian offshore engineering group
Subsea 7 rise 5.8 percent.
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk added 2.8 percent
after second-quarter revenue beat expectations, while
forecast-beating results also lifted food giant Nestle
3.3 percent.
Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank fell
4.4 percent after it said it expects net profit to shrink in the
second half.
Overall, earnings on the whole remain mixed.
Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed that three-quarters of
Europe's STOXX 600 companies have reported results so
far, of which 50 percent met or exceeded forecasts.
Auto-related stocks were the sharpest fallers and
short sellers have turned their attention towards the European
auto industry, with carmakers PSA Peugeot Citroen and
Fiat the top targets, as the sector's most
domestic-focused names suffer from Europe's sluggish economic
growth, data from Markit shows.
Germany's Porsche was down 4.6 percent after a
U.S. court rejected a motion to dismiss a $1.4 billion lawsuit
brought by hedge funds.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by John Stonestreet)