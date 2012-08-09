* FTSEurofirst up 0.1 percent

* Miners rise as China data points to stimulus

* StanChart extends rally as BofA ML upgrades

* Porsche down on U.S. lawsuit ruling

By David Brett

LONDON, Aug 9 The FTSEurofirst 300 nudged closer to 2012 highs on Thursday, led by miners after Chinese inflation data gave policymakers scope to boost economic growth in the world's biggest consumer of raw materials.

By 1041 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.26 points, or 0.1 percent, at 1,097.31, holding at four-month highs after adding 0.2 percent on Wednesday, when it rose for the fourth consecutive session.

Miners extended the previous session's sharp gains after data showed annual consumer inflation in China fell to a 30-month low last month, suggesting the central bank has room to ease policy further to prevent the economy from missing a 2012 growth target of 7.5 percent.

The expectation of further stimulus from the world's major central banks to boost waning growth has helped the FTSEurofirst 300 rally 15 percent since hitting 2012 lows in June, kick-started late last month when ECB President Mario Draghi said he would do whatever it took to preserve the euro.

The index is now just under 0.6 percent away from setting a new 2012 closing high, while the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main gauge of equity market investor anxiety, dropped to a three-week low, signaling a steady rise in risk appetite.

The Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone's blue chip index, is up around 12 percent since Draghi's comments but is approaching strong long-term resistance levels.

The index has lost momentum around 2,440 points, a few points below a downward trendline formed by the peaks of 2011 and 2012, while a longer-term trendline, formed by highs of 2007 and 2011, looms at 2,480 points.

"Politicians have made a habit of over-promising and under-delivering and that will keep investors in check in the short term," Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth, said.

Potts said, however, equity markets could push higher over the longer term as disappointing economic data improves the chance of further stimulus, while many companies remain fundamentally strong despite a mixed earnings season.

CYCLICAL LIFT

Cyclical shares such as banks and commodity stocks have propelled the market higher on expectations of further stimulus measures.

Banks were among the main gainers on Thursday with UK lender Standard Chartered continuing to recover from recent steep losses, gaining 3.8 percent as the bank fought accusations it abetted $250 billion of money-laundering transactions with Iran.

"The stakes are clearly very high. Given the high degree of uncertainty, and the possibility that the outcome may prove less damaging to StanChart than at first appeared, we think it is prudent to upgrade StanChart to neutral," BofA Merrill Lynch said.

Earnings news helped Norwegian offshore engineering group Subsea 7 rise 5.8 percent.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk added 2.8 percent after second-quarter revenue beat expectations, while forecast-beating results also lifted food giant Nestle 3.3 percent.

Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank fell 4.4 percent after it said it expects net profit to shrink in the second half.

Overall, earnings on the whole remain mixed.

Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed that three-quarters of Europe's STOXX 600 companies have reported results so far, of which 50 percent met or exceeded forecasts.

Auto-related stocks were the sharpest fallers and short sellers have turned their attention towards the European auto industry, with carmakers PSA Peugeot Citroen and Fiat the top targets, as the sector's most domestic-focused names suffer from Europe's sluggish economic growth, data from Markit shows.

Germany's Porsche was down 4.6 percent after a U.S. court rejected a motion to dismiss a $1.4 billion lawsuit brought by hedge funds.

(Written by David Brett; Editing by John Stonestreet)