LONDON Aug 9 European shares built on earlier gains in afternoon trade on Thursday, following a slightly firmer start on Wall Street, as investors drew strength from robust U.S. data releases.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,098.46 by 1351 GMT, with the S&P 500 index up 0.1 percent, after weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week and the trade deficit was the smallest in 1-1/2 years.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)