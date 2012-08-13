* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 percent

* Japan economic growth stumbles

* Stimulus hopes set to limit equity market losses

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Aug 13 European stocks weakened on Monday, hurt by further signs of a slowdown in global economic growth, although expectations of further central bank stimulus looked set to cap any losses.

Mining stocks came under pressure as the concern over the economy took its toll on the copper price, which fell for a fourth session.

Data on Monday showed Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in April-June, half the pace expected, prompting worries over the strength of the recovery as a rebound in consumer spending loses momentum and Europe's debt crisis weighs on worldwide demand.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4 percent at 1,095.17 by 0807 GMT, having slipped 0.1 percent on Friday when weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data prompted investors to take a breather after a two-week rally which saw the index surge 8 percent.

"Based on the strong move we have seen I would guess this would lead to some kind of pause in equities although the downside is pretty much limited," Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said.

"Central bank action hopes puts some kind of floor (on equity markets) - we have to see how quickly this materialises."

Late on Friday the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, John Williams, said the Fed should launch a fresh round of bond-buying to lower the U.S. unemployment rate more quickly, fuelling speculation the central bank could soon unveil a new round of quantitative easing.

"Markets continue to go with the idea that loosening policy will be good news for the economic outlook and for investor sentiment and that will continue to drive markets," Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays, said.

"So far we have seen intervention providing a short-term boost, but there's a bigger question over its long-term effectiveness."

Standard Chartered was among the top risers across Europe, extending its rally in the aftermath of sharp falls last week.

The lender and New York state regulators have discussed a settlement amount to resolve an inquiry into whether the bank's records improperly hid transactions tied to Iran, even as it prepares for a hearing to defend its New York licence, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Trading volume in Standard Chartered was robust, at 31 percent of its 90-day daily average after just over an hour of trading, against the FTSEurofirst 300 on 6.8 percent of its 90-day daily average.