* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 percent * Trading volume thin at 53 pct of the 90-day average * ENRC slides 8.5 pct after downbeat results * StanChart up on settlement with NY regulator By Tricia Wright LONDON, Aug 15 European shares dipped on Wednesday, retreating after a recent rally and hurt by weaker mining stocks after downbeat results from Eurasian Natural Resources. The Kazakh miner's stock skidded 8.5 percent after the group slashed its interim dividend as lower production volumes and price weakness in its steelmaking commodities dragged first-half profit down 41 percent. It was easily the biggest loser on the FTSEurofirst 300. Stocks trading ex-dividend - including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and Vedanta Resources - also took their toll on the STOXX 600 Basic resources sector, off 2.1 percent. Standard Chartered was the top blue-chip gainer across Europe, rising 4.1 percent, after the UK bank agreed a settlement with U.S. regulators. The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.1 percent at 1,100.74, having risen 0.7 percent on Tuesday. "It's risk-off time again for investors as fever pitch expectations of central bank action are starting to wane along with the euro," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said. "Euro zone economic data rarely fails to disappoint while net borrowing by Spanish banks continues to trend higher. Investors should be nervous at these levels." Trading volumes were only 53 percent of their 90-day daily average, with many businesses across Europe shut for Assumption Day holidays. The index has jumped around 8 percent since late July when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank was "ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro", sparking expectations of bold measures to help lower the borrowing costs of debt-stricken Spain and Italy. "Global macro data remain tepid, and growth forecasts are coming down; corporate profit reports are mediocre, and earnings forecasts are falling. However, risk assets grind higher and volatility is falling, which is either summer ennui or investor hope for central bank action," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "We doubt this disconnect can persist. With September littered with risk events - and in our view, potential disappointments (for example, from the Federal Reserve) - we think that the risk rally is in its final stage." STANCHART GAINS Among the few heavily traded stocks was Standard Chartered after it agreed to pay a $340 million fine over transactions linked to Iran, removing the threat of losing its New York state banking licence. Trading volume in StanChart stood at nearly three times its 90-day daily average. Shares in the Asia-focused banking group remain some 9 percent below closing levels on Aug. 3, before the New York banking regulator threatened to strip it of its state banking licence. "While the settlement with the DFS may not be the final word on the sanctions violations allegations and possible additional fines, with the New York banking licence still in place, we think that the most material issues are likely resolved," said BofA Merrill Lynch, upgrading its rating on StanChart to "buy".