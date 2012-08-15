* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 percent
* Trading volume thin at 53 pct of the 90-day average
* ENRC slides 8.5 pct after downbeat results
* StanChart up on settlement with NY regulator
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 15 European shares dipped on
Wednesday, retreating after a recent rally and hurt by weaker
mining stocks after downbeat results from Eurasian Natural
Resources.
The Kazakh miner's stock skidded 8.5 percent after the group
slashed its interim dividend as lower production volumes and
price weakness in its steelmaking commodities dragged first-half
profit down 41 percent. It was easily the biggest loser on the
FTSEurofirst 300.
Stocks trading ex-dividend - including Rio Tinto,
Anglo American, and Vedanta Resources - also
took their toll on the STOXX 600 Basic resources sector,
off 2.1 percent.
Standard Chartered was the top blue-chip gainer
across Europe, rising 4.1 percent, after the UK bank agreed a
settlement with U.S. regulators.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.1 percent at
1,100.74, having risen 0.7 percent on Tuesday.
"It's risk-off time again for investors as fever pitch
expectations of central bank action are starting to wane along
with the euro," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at
Interactive Investor, said.
"Euro zone economic data rarely fails to disappoint while
net borrowing by Spanish banks continues to trend higher.
Investors should be nervous at these levels."
Trading volumes were only 53 percent of their 90-day daily
average, with many businesses across Europe shut for Assumption
Day holidays.
The index has jumped around 8 percent since late July when
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank was
"ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro", sparking
expectations of bold measures to help lower the borrowing costs
of debt-stricken Spain and Italy.
"Global macro data remain tepid, and growth forecasts are
coming down; corporate profit reports are mediocre, and earnings
forecasts are falling. However, risk assets grind higher and
volatility is falling, which is either summer ennui or investor
hope for central bank action," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"We doubt this disconnect can persist. With September
littered with risk events - and in our view, potential
disappointments (for example, from the Federal Reserve) - we
think that the risk rally is in its final stage."
STANCHART GAINS
Among the few heavily traded stocks was Standard Chartered
after it agreed to pay a $340 million fine over transactions
linked to Iran, removing the threat of losing its New York state
banking licence.
Trading volume in StanChart stood at nearly three times its
90-day daily average.
Shares in the Asia-focused banking group remain some 9
percent below closing levels on Aug. 3, before the New York
banking regulator threatened to strip it of its state banking
licence.
"While the settlement with the DFS may not be the final word
on the sanctions violations allegations and possible additional
fines, with the New York banking licence still in place, we
think that the most material issues are likely resolved," said
BofA Merrill Lynch, upgrading its rating on StanChart to "buy".