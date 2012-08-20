* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, nudges 13-month high * Euro STOXX 50 breaks above long-term descending trendline * IBEX tests 200-day moving average; golden cross on CAC 40 * Eyes on Spanish bond, bill yields -fund manager * Trailing stops in vogue as investors try to protect gains By Blaise Robinson PARIS, Aug 20 European stocks inched higher on Monday, extending a rally that started in late July on signs the European Central Bank may be firming up plans to address the debt crisis. At 1027 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,111.29 points, just off an earlier peak at levels not reached since July 2011. "All the attention is on Spanish 10-year bond yields. If they move below the 6 percent threshold, it would mean that the ECB's strategy is working and would give this stock rally new impetus," Agilis Gestion fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci said. "Tomorrow's (short-term) debt sale by Spain will be a crucial test." A German magazine reported over the weekend that the ECB is considering setting interest rate thresholds for purchases of euro zone sovereign debt, a move that would discourage speculators. That underpinned the index, which eased back slightly from gains of around 0.2 percent after Germany's Bundesbank said it remained critical of ECB plans to intervene in debt markets to reduce Spain and Italy's crippling borrowing costs. Ten-year Spanish yields were 21 basis points lower on the day at 6.28 percent, while Spain's IBEX rose 0.7 percent, though it was halted by a strong resistance level, its 200-day moving average. The Spanish equities benchmark has surged 26 percent since ECB President Mario Draghi said in late July the central bank was ready to defend the euro, sparking expectations of strong action. TIME FOR TRAILING STOPS? "Investors want to believe in an intervention from the ECB, but we need to get the details about how it would do it, and in that sense the month of September will be key," said Barclays France fund manager Thierry Claude, who recommends using trailing stops at this point. A trailing stop is an automatic sell order which is adjusted on the upside when the price of the stock goes up, allowing investors to let their profits run, and which is triggered when the stock starts to pull back. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.5 percent at 2,483.87 points, breaking above a long-term descending trendline formed by 2007 and 2011 peaks, seen as a major resistance level above which the index could start a bull rally. Euro zone banks led the gains, with Italy's Banco Popolare up 6.2 percent and France's Societe Generale up 1.3 percent. Deutsche Bank bucked the trend, down 0.6 percent after the New York Times reported on Saturday that U.S. prosecutors are investigating the German lender and several other global banks over business linked to Iran, Sudan and other nations under international sanctions. Basic resource stocks lost ground, down 1 percent, with platinum producer Lonmin dropping 4.1 percent on concern over lost production after a strike in South Africa left more than 40 people dead last week. Stocks seen as Europe's most defensive such as Swiss pharmaceutical groups also slipped, with Roche down 1 percent and Novartis down 0.4 percent, reflecting a rotation into sectors and countries seen as riskier. Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 flat. The CAC 40 triggered a bullish technical signal known as a 'golden cross' on Monday when its 50-day moving average crossed above its 200-day moving average. The cross, used by a number of algorithmic trading programmes as an automatic 'buy' trigger, followed similar bullish signals on the DAX and the FTSE 100. Investors will focus on events in coming weeks to get a better view of the market's medium-term outlook. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and the leaders of France and Germany meet this week. On Sept. 6, the ECB is expected to spell out, at its monthly policy meeting, how it might intervene in the bond market. On Sept. 12 Germany's constitutional court will rule on the legality of the euro zone's permanent rescue fund.