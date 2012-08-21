* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1 pct
* Speculation ECB will intervene to tackle crisis boosts EZ
banks
* Italy's FTSE MIB up 2.4 pct as sovereign bond yields falls
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 21 European shares rose in thin
trade on Tuesday, boosted by renewed speculation the European
Central Bank would act to rein in the sovereign debt crisis in
the euro zone.
Euro zone banks soared 2.7 percent and yields on
benchmark Italian and Spanish bonds fell further as investors
continued to speculate the ECB would intervene in the debt
market to reduce borrowing costs for struggling countries.
The falling bond yields helped Italy's FTSE MIB to
climb 2.4 percent and outperform all other western European
national indexes, led by heavyweight financials including Intesa
Sanpaolo, big holders of the country's debt.
"There are many uncertainties but, still, the ECB is going
to take a more active role concerning the debt crisis in
Europe," said Matthias Thiel, a capital markets strategist at
M.M Warburg & CO in Hamburg.
"With the action of the ECB, (a euro zone break-up) is
getting more unlikely. That means there is some potential that
equity markets, in southern Europe especially, are going to
rally further."
Warburg, which has assets worth 38 billion euros under
management, increased the weight of European equities and bonds
in its portfolio to "benchmark" from "underweight" last month
and beefed up its positions after ECB Chairman Mario Draghi said
he was prepared to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.
Thiel cautioned he would need to see what course of course
of action the ECB would take and data showing the global economy
is bottoming out before adopting a positive stance on European
equities.
Traders highlighted an article in London's Daily Telegraph
that the ECB was examining plans to put a hard cap on Spanish
and Italian bond yields, even though an initial report in German
weekly Der Spiegel on the potential bond-buying strategy was
played down by bank officials on Monday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.4 percent to 1,109.55,
having traded 62 percent of its 90-day volume average.
The Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1 percent to
2,490.27 points and was up around 15 percent since Draghi's
comments on July 26.
The euro zone blue-chip index climbed further into
"overbought" territory on its 7-day wilder smoothing relative
strength index charts, Thomson Reuters data showed
The indicator rose to 76.9 from 71.9 on Tuesday, where a
reading of 70 or more indicates "overbought" conditions.
"On a short-term basis Europe remains overbought and we
continue to expect a setback/correction into later September and
into October," Michael Riesner, head of equity technical
analysis at UBS, said in a note.
"However, given the recent strong momentum it is very likely
that we will see a higher low in the major headline indices,
which then should serve as the next tactical buying opportunity
in early Q4."
Market optimism was set to be put to the test in the coming
weeks, with the European Central Bank's next policy meeting
scheduled for Sept. 6, followed by a ruling by Germany's
constitutional court on the European Stability Mechanism on
Sept. 12.
Dermot Corrigan, a partner at London-based trading firm
Qubed Derivatives, said he was sceptical the ECB could get
Germany's stamp of approval to set a cap on bond yields, an
operation that he said "would require an open-ended commitment"
to buy sovereign bonds.
"Didn't George Soros break the Bank of England back in 1992
when they were trying to defend the pound within the ERM
(European Exchange Rate Mechanism)?," Corrigan said.
"Obviously the numbers today are a lot bigger and there's
much more at stake but anything Draghi wants to do will have to
have German approval."
Investors will also keep a close eye on Greek Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras's meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
French President Francois Hollande and Eurogroup chief
Jean-Claude Juncker later this week as he tries to secure more
funding from the EU, International Monetary Fund and ECB,
despite Greece falling behind on its debt cut targets.
LOCKING IN GAINS
Derivative markets showed some investors were starting to
use options to lock in recent gains.
The Euro STOXX 50 implied volatility index, which
gauges option prices on the euro zone blue chips index and is
regarded as a yardstick of investor 'fears' of future share
price swings, bounced from one-month lows to close up 0.2
percent on Tuesday.
The 10-day moving average of the put/call ratio on the Euro
STOXX 50 remained above 1.1, meaning more options to sell the
index at a future date than to buy it were traded, Thomson
Reuters Datastream data showed.
"Put-call ratios (are) back to more normal levels (of more
than 1) - reflecting increased protection interest," UBS Equity
Derivatives Global Experience said in a note.
"In Europe we saw a pick-up in activity into the end of last
week and the Aug. 12 expiry, followed by a quieter session
yesterday."