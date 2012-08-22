* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.9 pct, volumes low
* Charts signal a rebound after some more weakness
* Miners top decliners, BHP Billiton falls after results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 22 European shares fell from a
recent 13-month high in a technical sell-off on Wednesday as
investors took some profits in absence of fresh catalysts,
although equities were likely to rebound on expectations of more
central bank actions to help global growth.
Analysts saw Wednesday's move as temporary, saying that
events such as the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers and
economists at the end of the month, the ECB's Sept. 6 meeting,
the German constitutional court's vote to ratify the euro zone
rescue fund six days later could improve market sentiment.
At 1120 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.9 percent at 1,098.90 points, after rising 0.4 percent on
Tuesday in volume at just two-thirds of the 90-day daily
average. The volatility index was up 4.5 percent after
hitting a two-week high, suggesting a drop in risk appetite.
"September sees a marked escalation in news flow. The equity
market is anticipating further affirmative action in Europe,
coupled with a possible extension of easy monetary policy from
the Fed," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, director of private client
research investment strategy at Charles Stanley, said.
"(However) we are unconvinced by the scope for cyclicals to
catch up defensives as we remain concerned that macro data in
the U.S., although optically better than expected, has been
impacted by fairly aggressive seasonal adjustments."
Cyclical sectors, which generally suffer in difficult
economic times, suffered the most. Miners, down 1.7
percent, were the top fallers as poor results from global player
BHP Billiton hurt sentiment. BHP fell 1.7 percent after
shelving a $20 billion copper expansion project as it posted a
35 percent fall in second-half profit.
Other cyclical sectors also fell sharply, with autos
down 1 percent, the construction and materials sector
dropping 1.6 percent and tech shares down 1.3 percent.
On the other hand, defensives outperformed, with food and
beverages down only 0.4 percent.
James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutt, said
that Wednesday's sell-off could be because of investors taking
profits after the recent strong run, adding he did not expect
significant moves until early September when the EU finance
ministers meet and the German court rules on the rescue fund.
"It is very difficult to gauge which way the German court
ruling on the ESM will go and if the ECB is prepared to cap bond
yields, particularly in light of the legal challenges to make
this a reality. Consequently we remain defensive," he said.
UBS equity strategists raised their rating on the European
telecoms sector to "neutral" saying earnings momentum in the
sector was improving and the companies remained attractive for
their dividend yields.
TECHNICAL REBOUND LIKELY
Charts signalled the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
index - which fell 1 percent to 2,466.59 points on
Wednesday after hitting its highest since April a day earlier -
could bounce back.
Ouri Mimran, a technical strategist at Natixis in Paris,
said the index still enjoyed technical support at 2,445, the
short-term bullish channel of its rally in the past two weeks,
and was likely to rise towards 2,506, the October 2011 highs,
and further to 2,530.
Lynnden Branigan, technical analyst at Barclays Capital, saw
more weakness before a rebound, saying that Tuesday's higher
close was on a lower volume, suggesting the market was not very
keen to buy at higher levels. Volumes were just 33 percent of
the index's 90-day daily average by midday trade on Wednesday.
"If we start moving through Monday's low of 2,451, then
probably we will see a pull-back towards a prior range low at
2,404. I expect some profit taking over the next two to three
days before the market resumes its bull move," he said.
The focus stayed on Greece, with Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras seeking to persuade euro zone chief Jean-Claude Juncker
that the country has the will to implement unpopular reforms and
deserves more time to do it.
Investors also awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's most recent meeting due later in the day for clues on
whether the central bank is gearing up for more policy moves to
help the economy.